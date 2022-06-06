Celebrity Style Alert: Tara Sutaria Rocks The Bralette Blazer Combo

We are obsessed with our celebs showing off their styles. And when they are promoting their latest film, you know they need to step up their fashion game. Tara Sutaria did just that while she was on her promo tour for her latest film, Heropanti 2.

Tara was seen wearing a red chiffon ruched bralette that she teamed with an oversized red blazer from the brand Antithesis.

She paired this with highwaisted, baggy cargo pants.

We love her looks and can’t wait to see more of what she has to bring!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com