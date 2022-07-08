Our Style Breakdown On All The Gorgeous Costumes In “Mr. Malcolm’s List”
Fashion Jul 08, 2022
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” Freida Pinto’s latest film released on July 1st is not only a refreshing take on a period love story (with some fabulous helpings of jilted love and sweet revenge), it also features an amazing array of the most gorgeous costumes. We take a closer look at how these statement pieces came to be, and ways we take inspo from to create our own unique fashion vibe.
According to film producer Laura Rister, “The costumes came together beautifully and represented each character fully. We are very fond of the sharp looks on our men and the cultural nods that Pam [Downe, costume designer] incorporated into costumes for Selina and Malcolm.”
Downe’s references included paintings of the era, as well as vintage fashion illustrations. She says it helped that she lives in the seaside town of Bath, a holiday destination that has a tradition of Regency re-enactors. “While I was doing my online museum research, I was delighted to find a number of paintings of Black men in society. There were many of them. It was quite interesting finding out about all these amazing characters. They provided a lot of my references for Mr. Malcolm’s looks.”
While it is common to see Regency-era women depicted in simple white muslin dresses, Downe discovered that by 1818, the year of Mr. Malcolm’s List, that trend had mostly passed. “That gave me the freedom to use more sumptuous, structured silks, which gave us a stronger silhouette and seemed a bit more interesting,” she noted.
As locations were finalized, Downe coordinated her designs. “For instance, in the Daltons’ cottage, there are lots of warm, rustic colors that I echoed with the costumes,” Downe explains. “In London, the palette was a bit cooler. Julia’s frocks were often purples and mauves, whereas Selina’s remain greens with a bit of brown. She wears a greenish teal dress when she first arrives and later leaves in the same dress, which for me denotes she hasn’t changed in her heart. She remains the country girl, even though she’s been decked out in finery while in London.”
“Simple silhouettes cinched tightly under the bosom created an innocent and youthful look, while luxurious fabrics and trims displayed the wearer’s status,” said Downe.
Now that you have the tee, here are five ways to give your wardrobe the Edwardian touch a la Frieda:
- Ruched shoulders on a kurta or sari blouse
- Shrunken jacket on top of a kurta
- Adornments: broaches, lace, gota
- Structured silk kurtas or saris
- Simple, A-line silhouettes
Mr. Malcom’s List can be seen in a theatre near you!
Main Image Photo Credit: Ross Ferguson / Bleecker Street
