“Mr. Malcolm’s List” Shows Us A Different Side Of Freida Pinto
Showbiz Jul 01, 2022
Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) stars in the new romantic comedy Mr. Malcolm’s List. Set in early 19th-century England, this frothy mix of Bridgerton and Jane Austen casts Freida as Selina Dalton, a woman who helps her jilted friend take revenge on a picky suitor through an elaborate matchmaking hoax.
Following in the zeitgeist-grabbing footsteps of Netflix’s Bridgerton, Mr. Malcolm’s List arrives in North American cinemas this weekend, delivering a romantic comedy of errors that wears its Jane Austen on its sleeve. While nowhere near as sexually provocative as Bridgerton, the film does adopt the same colour-blind approach to casting, filling the central roles with mostly BIPOC performers — a decision that, beyond just striking another blow for representation on screen, injects some freshness into a narrative that, if not stale, is certainly very familiar to fans of Regency-era British rom-coms.
Adapting her own 2009 novel, screenwriter Suzanne Allain and director Emma Holly Jones take us back to 19th-century England, where the aristocracy’s most eligible, enigmatic bachelor, Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu), has set tongues a-wagging by briefly dating and then rejecting the lady Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), who is, by the standards of the day, rapidly approaching “old maid” status.
It turns out, Mr. Malcolm has a list of qualifications that any potential bride must meet, and Julia just didn’t measure up. Mortified and scandalized, she enlists her cousin Lord Cassidy (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) — an acquaintance of Malcolm’s who’s actually gotten a glimpse at the man’s mysterious list — and her old finishing-school friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to get revenge. Their scheme: use Cassidy’s knowledge of Malcolm’s exacting standards to position Selina as the suitor’s perfect match, only to pull the rug out and publicly humiliate him in kind. Naturally, as this sham courtship progresses, true romance begins to blossom — further complicated by the appearance of another suitor or two (including Theo James, recent veteran of PBS’s smash-hit Jane Austen adaptation, Sanditon).
It’s an ideal ensemble. And many of the actors are, in fact, reprising their roles from a 2019 digital short that serves as a prequel to this feature — the notable exception being Zawe Ashton, who replaces original Julia Thistlewaite-portrayer Gemma Chan. Ashton brings an irresistible charm to a character who in less capable hands could come off as vain and vapid. Dirisu, meanwhile, is perfectly, sexily aloof (like any proper Austen leading man) — his titular List betraying arrogance on one hand, but also an endearing dedication to finding a true partner as opposed to just a mate. And then of course, there’s Pinto, who in addition to playing Selina, also served as an executive producer on the original short film. She’s a performer who thrives on elegance and earnestness, and this role makes perfect use of both, albeit redeployed in a setting that represents relatively uncharted territory for the Slumdog Millionaire breakout.
Though perhaps lacking the exquisite profundity of Austen’s best work, Mr. Malcolm’s List is a fun, frothy, irreverent tale helmed by a writer, director and cast who have a firm grasp of their genre.
Mr. Malcolm’s List is in theatres now.
Main Image Photo Credit: Bleecker Street
Matthew Currie
Author
A long-standing entertainment journalist, Currie is a graduate of the Professional Writing program at Toronto’s York University. He has spent the past number of years working as a freelancer for ANOKHI and for diverse publications such as Sharp, TV Week, CAA’s Westworld and BC Business. Currie ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
How Puja Mohindra Created Her Own Opportunity To Get The Hit Netflix Drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer'
-
"The Rise" Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
-
'Ms. Marvel' Is Breaking Down Stereotypes & Here's What You Need To Know
-
Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Check Out Why Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash Turned Into An Iconic 90s Bollywood Reunion
-
We Tell You Why You Need To Check Out The Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
-
Check Out These May 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
7 South Asians Who Are Leading The Hottest Shows Out Now
-
Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About
-
Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'
-
The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh
-
Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors
-
Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"
-
This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST
-
Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: We Tell You Why "Ali & Ava" Is A Refreshingly Solid Romance For Grown Ups
-
Celeb Vacay Pix To Get Your Travel Inspo From
-
Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): Celebs Pay Tribute To India’s “Nightingale Of Bollywood”
-
Check Out These February 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Tahir Rana and Éric Warin Draw Inspiration From The Darkness In Their New Film "Charlotte"
-
Check Out These January 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
We Tell You Why CBC’s “Run The Burbs” Will Be The Hottest Show Of 2022
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Tell You Why 'India Sweets & Spices' Needs To Be On Your Watchlist
-
Geraldine Viswanathan Leads An All-Star Cast In The Animated Feature "Rumble"
-
Decoding "The Matrix Resurrections' With Priyanka Chopra Jonas
-
We Go Behind The Scenes Of The Already Iconic IKEA “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Holiday Commercial
-
TIFF 2021: Riz Ahmed Shines In His Latest Psychological Thriller "Encounter"
-
Check Out These December 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Agam Darshi Shows The Beauty Of An Adult Coming-Of-Age In 'Donkeyhead'
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Fab Books By South Asian Authors
-
This Is Why The South Asian Film Festival Of Montreal (SAFF Montreal) Should Be On Your List
-
Check Out These November 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Highlights From The New York City South Asian Film Festival (NYCSAFF)
-
TIFF 2021: One-On-One With Aliya Kanani Who Shines In Award-Winning Indie "Scarborough"
-
The Team Behind "Emergence: Out Of The Shadows" Tell Us Why Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids Need To Share Their Stories Too
-
TIFF 2021: “Sort Of” Star/Co-Creator Bilal Baig Embraces The Power Of Trans Representation In Their Barrier-Breaking CBC Comedy
-
From The Slums To The Stage: “Call Me Dancer” Documentary Shares The Unique Journey Of Ballet Dancer Manish Chauhan
-
Check Out These Oct 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
TIFF 2021: Director Nithin Lukose Tells Us How His Grandmother's Stories Fuelled His Film "Paka (River of Blood)"
-
TIFF 2021: The Top South Asian Talent You'll See At The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Check Out These Sept 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Akshay Kumar Tells Us Why His Latest Film “Bell Bottom” Is The Spy Thriller Bollywood Needs Right Now
-
One-On-One With 'Sweet Tooth' Star Aliza Vellani
-
Abhay Deol & The Cast Of Disney's "Spin" Tells Us Why It's Better To Let Your Kids Chase Their Own Dreams
-
Check Out These August 2021 Movies From Bollywood & Beyond!
-
These Are The 9 Korean Dramas That Bollywood Can't Get Enough Of
-
Maitreyi's Mastery: Catching Up With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Season 2 Of 'Never Have I Ever'
-
Binge On These July 2021 Movies & Shows From Bollywood & Beyond
-
You Need To Stream This Fresh Stock Of 6 Desi Shows
-
Check Out These June 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Save The Date! 'Sāvitri' A Contemporary Take On The Classic Opera Will Mesmerize You
-
Check Out These May 2021 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Here Is All You Need To Know About Poet Rupi Kaur's Film "Rupi Kaur Live"
-
The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Check Out The Full Winners Here!
-
Need A Binge Boost? You Have Got To Stream These Desi Shows