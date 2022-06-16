“The Rise” Music Release Celebrate 25 years of South Asian Hip Hop
Showbiz Jun 16, 2022
The reach that hip hop has can’t be calculated because it almost seems infinite. One of the major influences to South Asian street music is hip hop with a Desi twist. With fusion beats telling stories from the global South Asian diaspora, South Asian hip hop has definitely grown into it’s own. That’s the reason why Rukus Avenue decided to launch “The Rise: A Collection Of Global South Asian Hip Hop. Volume 1”. And it’s a keeper.
Last month in May, the world celebrated and honoured Asian stories with it being Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI). To celebrate the month, Rukus Avenue Music Group released a collection of South Asian Hip-Hop music in a compilation album titled ‘The Rise’ on May 24 across all global music platforms.
‘The Rise’ is executive produced by Anchal Chand, President of Rukus Avenue, alongside co-executive producer Dan ‘D-Boy’ Naqvi and Shailen Desai.
The album will feature 25 mastered tracks by 35+ South Asian artists, musicians and tastemakers from all over the world including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and more. The tracks on the album will be in various languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi and more.
Anchal Chand, President of Rukus Avenue, said in a statement: “During AAPI month, we want to share South Asian voices and showcase the unity and community that exists through hip hop music — from our Motherlands to the SouthAsian diaspora, and on to the world stage. Our dynamic and diverse artists showcase our personal South Asian storiesand experiences while bridging the gap between cultures and contributing to themainstream dialogue in music and beyond.”
Some of the notable South Asian artists on the album include Anik Khan (New York), Bohemia (India), Raxstar (UK), and DJ Upsidedown (Los Angeles) — alongside Adi, RMS, Raool, Pav, Shivxm, Gopal, Hasham, Feni Fina, D-Boy, Sef, Des-C, DeeMC, Kaly Slay, Naman, Kahani, Navamber, YSF, Rajan, Dada Flow, Lack Honey,Dope Amin, Sukh Raj, Happy Singh, ACHARYA, Vichaar, Dhanji, Siyaahi, Wild Wild Women, Vy, Ahmer, RAK, SOS, Prxphecy and more.
Access, download and listen to The Rise (entire album MP 3catalog) by clicking here
Main Image Photo Credit: Rukus Avenue
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
