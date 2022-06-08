Check Out These June 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Jun 08, 2022
It’s June and we’ve got our list of must-watch films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar
Release Date: Jun 3rd, 2022
The film tells the story of the Rajput fearless warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who gave up his life to fight for his motherland and countrymen. Prithviraj became the King of Delhi and Ajmeer, which is now known as Rajasthan.
Director: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Majrekar and Prakash Raj
Release Date: Jun 3rd, 2022
Another film based on a warrior of the past this time Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan following his life from when he was a child to when he becomes a commanding officer of the operation black tornado where himself and other soldiers put their lives at risk to help hostages from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj
Cast: Rathna Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil
Release Date: June 3rd, 2022
Vikram is a Tamil language film based on the lives of two brothers who are counter opposites. One is a gangster and the other is a politician. The two kidnap a high ranking officer and trap him in their own made prison. Vikram is a retired police officer who has been put in charge of solving the mystery and saving the man who has been kidnapped.
Director: Jai Basantu Singh
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh, Tinu Anand and Vijay Raaz
Release Date: Jun 10th, 2022
The film was announced by boxer Mary Kom back in 2021 and it is based on social issues faced in small villages in India. This film will see Nushrratt Bharuccha in a completely different role.
Director: Sabbir Khan
Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
Release Date: June 17th, 2022
Adi is a carefree pampered no do-gooder who has had to live his life under the protection and supervision of his elder brother. The relationship between the two brothers is put to the test when the older brother marries Avni.
Director: Raj Mehta
Cast: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhavan and Kiara Advani
Release Date: Jun 24th, 2022
This family drama is based around different generations of a Punjabi family. We see as they navigate family drama around married life and divorce. It looks like both the father and son are planning to divorce their wives but how will the reactions be because of the length of the marriages and the reasons behind the divorce.
Director: Vishal Furia
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Rohit Roy
Release Date: Jun 24th, 2022
Based on a Malayalam films that released in 2020, the film revolves around a boy who kills is father. The film then follows a forensic analyst and an investigating officer who are trying to track down a child serial killer and crack a cold case that has been spanning many years.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
COMMENTS
