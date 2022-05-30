When it comes to big-time parties where Bollywood stars would turn out on masse, that would usually be reserved for Bollywood wedding or award shows. However, when it comes to turning 50, that milestone belonging to Karan Johar created the biggest Bollywood bash in town. And we absolutely love the entire vibe of it all. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who flew in direct from Cannes, to an impossible-to-repeat ‘90s reunions of Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Preity and yes, both Khans (Shah Rukh and Salman) and more, all making Karan’s bash all sorts of iconic.

Karan Johar’s birthday was the biggest star-studded event in town last week. All the A-list stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were in town to celebrate the famed director’s milestone birthday. Farah Khan Kunder called it, ‘the Met Gala of Lokhandwala’ as Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday at Yash Raj Studios.

In this selfie shot by Dr. Shriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, you’ll find the couple along with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Gauri Khan.

Karan Johar reunited with the Fanaa team with Kajol and Aamir Khan

Raveena Tandon posed for pics bringing 90s vibes, including birthday boy Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Juhi Chawla.

Malaika Arora Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora arrived together to celebrate

Couturier to the stars, Manish Malhotra posed with Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Gauri Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Preity Zinta shared selfies with the golden Bollywood actresses: Rani, Madhuri, Aishwarya and Kareena.

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough were clicked with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Even the younger stars stepped out, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Khushi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

We love such milestones being celebrated and this one gave us all the feels!

