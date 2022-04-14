There have been many South Asians getting their overdue time in the spotlight as they take the stage in mainstream shows. With Bridgerton being back and breaking barriers with two key roles being held by South Asian women, we take a look at other trending shows where we see us in!

Bridgerton

Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran are setting the scene on fire with their roles in Bridgerton.

And Just Like That…

Sarita Choudhury was one of the best things about the Sex and the City reboot. Now that it has been renewed for Season 2 we are hoping we will see more meatier storylines (and incredible fashion) for Seema!

Never Have I Ever

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan continues to dazzle on screen in the Netflix show alongside Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani.

Suspicion

Kunal Nayyar who has been a mainstay in The Big Bang Theory arguably one of the most successful comedy shows out there, now stars as Aadesh Chopra, and his storyline is a prominent one on Apple TV+ series Suspicion.

The Morning Show

Hasan Minhaj after his Netflix series The Patriot Act became a brand new dad and focused on standup tour but also managed to squeeze in a bit of time for a cool role as a talk show host on The Morning Show.

Inventing Anna

Saamer Usmani stars as Chase alongside Julia Garner in the buzziest show by Shonda Rhimes Inventing Anna in what could be seen as a pivotal role influencing Anna’s trajectory. We definitely have time for him.

We just love the variety of significant and quality roles that are being given to us, as representation and seeing BIPOC faces mean the world to us. Let’s keep going!

Main Image Photo Credit: HBO Max