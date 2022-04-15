Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About

As the world begins to return from two years of pandemic, we thought it was a fitting time to present our 5 Desi rappers you need to know about! As Desi Hip Hop continues to flourish, building such a list becomes increasingly complex. The divide between North American and SouthAsian hip hop remains pronounced, so we made sure to include the biggest and most exciting rappers from both parts of the world. We hope you enjoy reading this as much as we did creating it.

Emiway is a social media heavyweight. He has over 10million YouTube followers. He uniquely represents Desi hip hop as he raps in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and English. He has achieved his success as an independent artist, without major label support, and is now helping other Indian artists, with his label Bantai Records, that he started last year. Emiway, remains largely unknown outside of South Asia. Emiway’s style is relatively old school, which may be a limiting factor. However, unlike Divine, Emiway does not appear to be actively interested in expanding his success beyond SouthAsia. This speaks volumes on how far Desi hip hop has come, with the future only appearing brighter.

3. Shah Tujhe Dekha, currently going viral in India, is the first exposure to Shah for many Desis. The excitement of these Desi audiences just now discovering Shah, combined with the fact that Shah is transcending rapper boundaries in the Western world without the support of those Desi audiences responsible for the success of virtually every other noteworthy Desi rapper, explains the belief that Shah will soon be the first Desi rapper to become a global household name. The artist most widely predicted to become the first Desi rapper to achieve truly global superstardom is Shah, the Toronto rapper whose career was launched in Atlanta, Georgia’s trap scene . While Atlanta has similarly sparked the careers of countless rap legends, Shah was the first foreign rapper, of any background, to breakout in modern rap’s Mecca. Shah, was also recently acclaimed as one of the best acts of any genre , at this year’s SXSW, the world’s pre-eminent festival for discovering music’s next wave of superstars. Shah is also becoming one of the most prominent new rappers in the creative worlds of Fashion and Art, as seen by his growing influence at events such as Art Basel and NFT NYC. The irony of Shah becoming these cultures’ first Desi icon, is that he is only now being discovered by the Desi hip hop fans who fueled the initial success of the other top rappers on this list. Shah’s recently leaked remix of the Bollywood classic, currently going viral in India, is the first exposure to Shah for many Desis. The excitement of these Desi audiences just now discovering Shah, combined with the fact that Shah is transcending rapper boundaries in the Western world without the support of those Desi audiences responsible for the success of virtually every other noteworthy Desi rapper, explains the belief that Shah will soon be the first Desi rapper to become a global household name.

Honorable Mentions These are some other Desi rappers who also deserve acknowledgement this year! AP Dhillon , The Canadian Desi’s Brown Munde was one of Spotify India’s most popular songs in 2021 Raja Kumari, By far the most successful female Desi rapper to date

Bohemia , Godfather of Desi Hip Hop

Anik Khan , New York based rapper proudly representing Bangladeshi culture

Raftaar Desi hip hop legend and model of consistency

We are so excited to see such success among our crew and we definitely are keeping an eye on them and you should too!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com