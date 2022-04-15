Showbiz / Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About

Top 5 Desi Rappers You Need To Know About

Showbiz Apr 15, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , ,

Sara Singh

Author

Sara Basma (https://medium.com/@sarabossma) is an emerging entertainment journalist from Athens, GA. She's currently studying communications at the University of Miami. Among her areas of interest & expertise are hip-hop subgenres, including: Desi hip-hop, Soundcloud rap, golden trap and politic...

COMMENTS

Check Out These March 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST

This Is Why We Think You Need To Celebrate The Art Of Music With DESIFEST

5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"

5 Reasons Why You Need To Read Lilly Singh's New Book "Be A Triangle"

Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

Check Out These April 2022 Movies From Bollywood And Beyond!

Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors

Check Out Our List Of Fave Spring Books By Desi Authors

The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh

The Perfect Breakup Text & More In Our Chat With Author Sonya Singh

Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

Marie Mahabal Is The One To Watch In Shaw Festival's 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE