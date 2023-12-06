Hot December 2023 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

December always brings out the best in movies especially for the holiday season. With the three-way tie for the buzziest of the bunch being Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal and The Archies, we know that this month has something for every filmi fan!

Animal

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna

Release Date: Dec 1st, 2023

One of the most talked about releases this season with record breaking advanced ticket sales. Animal pushes Ranbir Kapoor out of his sweet hero role into a much darker one. This violent drama exposes a layered story which includes a focus on a complicated relationship between a father (played by Anil Kapoor) and son (Ranbir Kapoor), while also showing how the son decides to expand his desire for dominance by showing his power in the underworld. Other notables include a much talked about appearance by Bobby Deol.

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra

Release Date: Dec 1st, 2023

The film is set on the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. It is a biographical drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was India’s first field marshal. Sam Manekshaw is a renowned Indian military officer who proves his exceptional leadership skills and strategic brilliance who played a crucial role in India’s victory during the war.

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina

Release Date: Dec 7th, 2023

The film is set in the 1960’s in a town called Riverdale. Archie and his gang flirt with romance, build friendships and look to the future as developers threaten their beloved town and the park they love so much. With the original Archies being reinterpreted numerous times through the years, most notably with Riverdale TV series, it will be fascinating to see how it will be picturized in this vintage-wearing Indian context!

Director: Devashish Makhija

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Release Date: Dec 8th, 2023

A desperate man is on the run with his daughter as they flee a system that is trying to crush them. A cop is also chasing and a bereaved mother seeking vengeance all collides against the brutal landscape.

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi

Release Date: Dec 8th, 2023

A financial crimes officer is diagnosed with retrograde amnesia and he is trying to solve a case about a fund scheme. He relies on listening to different perspectives about his own life and how he ended up in the hospital he is currently residing in for treatment.

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani

Release Date: Dec 21st, 2023

It’s official 2023 is definitely SRK’s year. With Pathaan, Jawaan kicking the year off and making history as the biggest 2 Bollywood films in cinematic history, it’s only fitting that he closes out 2023 with his latest film Dunki. This is a hilarious comedy drama following a group of illegal men who do not have a visa or ticket and are following the ‘donkey flight’ concept to enter their dream country, led by a solider who promises to get them there.

