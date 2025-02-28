The South Asian Takeover: 2025’s Most Anticipated Hollywood Film & TV Releases

South Asian directors, producers, and actors continue to make their mark in Hollywood, with even more names joining the ranks this year. Their journeys stand as proof that perseverance, passion, and faith in the Almighty can turn dreams into reality. As the year unfolds, we’ll keep you updated on their latest projects.

In 2025, a fresh wave of television sitcoms and films is set to amplify South Asian voices, breaking barriers and reshaping representation. Leading the charge, Dev Patel delivered a commanding performance in Monkey Man, a high-octane action thriller that captivated audiences. The film received widespread acclaim, with the entire cast earning well-deserved recognition for their powerful portrayals.

A recent report in an online magazine shed light on the growing South Asian influence in Western culture, noting that Indians now own more property in London than the native English. This reflects not only their expanding presence but also their impact across industries. South Asians have become integral voices in global conversations, and as pop culture mirrors society, it must authentically represent them. Hollywood, recognizing its growing South Asian audience, is making a conscious effort to integrate their stories and characters into mainstream narratives.

Creators like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, and Hasan Minhaj continue to open doors, ensuring that South Asian stories are no longer an afterthought but an essential part of global storytelling. The upcoming slate of Hollywood projects reflects this exciting change.

Let’s explore the trailblazers leading this transformation, with exciting shows and films they’ll be starring in throughout 2025!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra wrapped filming The Bluff in 2025 where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She also stars in Heads of State, an action-comedy with Idris Elba and John Cena. The Bluff is a swashbuckler directed by Frank E. Flowers, with a cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Tabu

Tabu, one of the most respected actresses in Indian cinema, is known for her versatile performances across various genres. With a career spanning over three decades, she has garnered numerous accolades, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. Tabu’s captivating presence and exceptional acting have made her a beloved figure in both Bollywood and international cinema. Her role in the Dune prequel (2025) was highly anticipated and well-received, adding to her growing list of groundbreaking performances.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter first gained attention with his debut role in Beyond the Clouds, winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He later starred in the hit romance Dhadak and showcased his talent in A Suitable Boy. In 2024, Khatter shines in The Perfect Couple, where he plays the outsider Shooter Dival in this Netflix thriller alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav Bhagavatula is an Indian actor known for his performances in both Hindi and English films and TV series. He made his debut in the Hindi film My Name Is Khan and later gained global acclaim for his role as Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, earning BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominations.

The highly anticipated Alien television series is set to arrive in 2025 under its newly revealed title, Alien: Earth. While an exact premiere date remains unconfirmed, a recent teaser trailer reaffirmed its expected release within the year. Adarsh Gourav will portray the key character of Dr. Raj Patel.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, was recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her 20-year impact on TV, film, and comedy. Netflix is gearing up to launch Running Point on February 27, a sports comedy-drama created by Mindy Kaling. The series dives into the high-stakes world of professional basketball management, seamlessly blending humour with heartfelt storytelling. Known for her sharp writing and distinctive voice, Kaling is set to add another standout project to her impressive portfolio, this time featuring Kate Hudson in a leading role.

Charithra Chandran

The British-Indian actress gained recognition as Edwina Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton. She also appeared in Alex Rider and The Parables Retold. Charithra will play Isha in Fight or Flight, set to release in May 2025. The film is produced by Tai Duncan, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee, the team behind the John Wick franchise.

Megan Suri

Megan Suri is an American actress, recognized for her role in the 2019 indie film The MisEducation of Bindu and the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. A brutal techno-thriller that turns romantic comedy clichés on their head, Drew Hancock’s Companion defies easy categorization. Megan Suri, who delivered a standout performance in the film, which hit screens on January 31, 2025, continues to impress. Excited to see what she takes on next, her talent is undeniable.

Geraldine Viswanathan

Born in Australia, the actress has Indian Tamil and Swiss heritage. She gained recognition for her breakout role in Blockers and has since appeared in Hala, Bad Education, and Miracle Workers. In 2024, she joined the cast of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, set to premiere in May 2025. She also appeared in the comedy You’re Cordially Invited, which debuted on Prime Video on January 30, 2025.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar, also known by his stage name UTK the INC, is an American actor, rapper, and singer. He began his career as a VJ for MTV Desi before transitioning to television and film. His credits include The Mindy Project, Pitch Perfect, Free Guy, Marry Me, and his current role in Ghosts – CBS. The show cast has been buzzing with excitement on social media this week, all thanks to the show’s renewal for an additional two seasons!

Anirudh Pisharody

Anirudh Pisharody, an actor and producer from Pune, Maharashtra, India, is recognized for his roles in Never Have I Ever, Big Sky, and 9-1-1. He has also appeared in shows like The Goldbergs, Last Man Standing, and Morgan’s Secret Admirer. Pisharody is best known for portraying Des in Never Have I Ever. Anirudh’s character, Ravi Panikkar, makes his return to the fan-favourite series 9-1-1 as the second half of Season 8 premieres on March 6, bringing an exciting surprise for viewers.

Avan Jogia

Avan Tudor Jogia, a multi-talented Canadian actor, musician, writer, and filmmaker, first gained attention for his role as Danny Araujo in the TV movie A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story. Most recently, he released his poetry collection, Autopsy (of an Ex-Teen Heartthrob): (poems of Rage, Love, Sex, and Sadness) on February 11.

Freida Pinto

Famous for bringing warmth to the screen in Slumdog Millionaire, Indian actress Freida Selena Pinto has made her mark in both American and British cinema. The enigmatic Apple TV+ series Surface is back for its second season, delivering an even more gripping, suspenseful, and unpredictable storyline. New additions to the cast include Phil Dunster, Freida Pinto, and Millie Brady.

South Asians across the entertainment industry are thriving, redefining storytelling, and leaving an undeniable mark on global cinema, television, and digital platforms. Their diverse narratives, rich cultural influences, and exceptional talent continue to captivate audiences, breaking barriers and reshaping representation. From critically acclaimed films to chart-topping music and groundbreaking performances, their contributions are recognised and celebrated worldwide. As they continue to push creative boundaries, their influence grows stronger, proving that South Asian artists are not just part of the industry, they are shaping its future.

Main Image Photo Credit: Collected from each personality’s official instagram accounts