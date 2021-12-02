Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan

This is the best news! Hollywood actor and activist, Kal Penn has signed on to produce and play Nav Bhatia in an upcoming feature film about The Toronto Raptors Superfan and NBA Hall Of Famer.

Bhatia exclaimed his excitement on Instagram by sharing a Deadline article post.

Bhatia wrote on Instagram:

“The Superfan is heading to Hollywood!!! Thank you @stampedeventures and @yellowmangofilmsI’m pinching myself. I have no clue what is going on in this life of mine right now. I am blessed to continue to share my story.

@kalpenn . Thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting this role. It is an honour to have you play me.

Happy to give you some tips on how to effectively trash talk the opposing teams.

Thank you Jon, thank you Dan and thank you Rinku.

Humbled.

Blessed.

Excited.

Love you all,

Superfan.”

Kal Penn replied:

“I’m so excited @navbhatiasuperfan – what an incredible story of unity and perseverance, my friend. Very grateful. 🙏🏽 See you soon!”

The film which is from Stampede Ventures and Yello Mango Films as per Deadline, “Stampede Ventures’ Greg Silverman and Jon Berg won the rights to Bhatia’s life story in a competitive situation. They will produce the Superfan biopic alongside Penn and Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, with Rinku Ghei of Yellow Mango Films exec producing. The producers are currently in search of a writer and director for the project.”

We cant wait to hear more updates and we will let you all know!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com, www.cbc.com