Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter

Jack Dorsey the co-founder and CEO of Twitter made the announcement this morning that he will be stepping down appointing Parag Agarwal as the new CEO of Twitter effective immediately.

Agarwal will be the new CEO of Twitter. He joined the company in 2011. Since 2017 his latest position was Chief Technology Officer (CTO) overseeing Twitter’s technical strategy, improving development velocity and advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company. Parag who is from Mumbai india did his Ph.D in computer science from Stanford University. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Mumbai’s Indian Institute of Technology.

The news of Dorsey stepping down gave Twitter stock life (TWTR)as it jumped 10% as board members and those in the financial community were wary of Dorsey’s recent actions.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com