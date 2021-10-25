“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” Will Be A Broadway Musical

The iconic Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will be hitting the Broadway stage in September 2022. Aditya Chopra made the big announcement thrilling fans of the longest running movie in Bollywood history.

The Broadway version of the film, Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical has been in the works for three years. Yash Raj Films will also feature book by Laurence Oliver (The Book Of Mormon) and lyrics by award-winner Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be composing the music. The choreography will be by Shruti Merchant and Tony and Emmy award-winner Rob Ashford (Frozen).

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical will be part of the Broadway 2022-2023 calendar and the musical will make it’s stage debut in San Diego at The Old Globe Theatre.

We can’t wait!

