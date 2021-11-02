Kal Penn has announced that he is engaged to Joshua, his longtime partner of 11 years.

In a recent interview in People, while taking talking about his forthcoming book “You Can’t Be Serious” he also details his long-time relationship.

Penn received critical acclaim for his role opposite Irrfan Khan in Mira Nair’s The Namesake. Following that, he made a successful career in television with his role in House and Designated Survivor. And of course, who can forget Harold & Kumar Goes To White Castle.

Penn then moved from White Castle to the White House, where fuelled his politically active passion by working for the Obama Administration. It was during his years living in Washington D.C. when he met Joshua.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn told People. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

He is currently working on his book promo and of course planning his wedding.

Main Image Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, www.justjared.com