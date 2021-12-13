Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe

The 70th Miss Universe pageant took place in Eilat, Israel and among the 80 countries represented, it was Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu who claimed the crown.

It has been a long 21 years since the last time India won the crown with the 2000 pageant awarded to Lara Dutta. Sandhu who is from Chandigarh is studying IT and has also flirted with some roles in South Indian films

The pageant was hosted by Steve Harvey and had a variety of international judges at hand. The pageant was held in the middle of the night in order to make it prime time viewing in the west.

Among the various segments of the competition included bathing suit, national dress and question and answer period.

India has rarely won a Miss Universe since it’s inception in 1952. Outside of Sandhu, India claimed the crown twice: in 1995 with Sushmita Sen, and in 2000 by Lara Dutta.

