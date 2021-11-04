How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali

After missing last year’s celebrations, this Diwali was all about face-to-face gatherings and celebs definitely made sure to ring in The Festival Of Lights in great style. Such parties delivered amazing photos that inundated social for all the world to see! Check out how the stars celebrated this festive time of year!

Live Tinted x Phenomenal Diwali Party

Deepica Mutyala founder of Live Tinted makeup and Meena Harris founder of Phenomenal (also the sister of Vice President Kamala Harris) combined forces and held an evening where South Asian women power players shared an intimate dinner. Such lumineries in attendance included Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Bollywood also had some great Diwali fun!

Hope you all had a wonderful Diwali as well!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com