Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Become Broadway Producers
Breaking News Sep 30, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to expand her entrepreneurial streak by joining forces with her husband Nick to back a hotly buzzed Broadway play as producers.
Directed by Zhailon Levingston, making him the youngest Black director in Broadway history, “Chicken & Biscuits” will be making it’s Broadway debut this fall.
According to their website the play is about: “rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are burying their father — but it’s the non-stop family drama that might be the death of them. Beverly just wants to show the congregation what she’s been “blessed with.” Baneatta’s husband tries to keep the family peace while preparing the eulogy. Baneatta’s youngest son brings his very white, very Jewish boyfriend who is maybe, sort of, okay definitely afraid of Baneatta. Meanwhile, Beverly’s daughter couldn’t mind her own business if it was on a leash. But when a family secret reveals itself at the church altar, things really go crazy…and even Baneatta can’t deny the truth.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the announcement on Instagram. Noting her excitement to follow in her husband’s footsteps (Nick had his start on Broadway as a kid).
“I’ve been an avid admirer of Broadway for as long as I can remember, and the magic that you can only get from a live production has excited me all my life. To be part of the “back of house” of a production like this is a dream come true, and the cherry on top for me is being able to do this with my husband. @nickjonas has been heavily involved in Broadway since he was 7 (it kick started his career), so following his lead on this has been an amazing experience.
“We could not be more proud to join the producing team for Broadway’s newest show, Chicken & Biscuits. @chickenandbiscuitsbway! It is a feel-good comedy that will feed your soul! Nick also recently had the chance to spend time with the incredible cast and crew (jealous!) – swipe. 🙂
“I can’t wait for you to experience this heart-warming ensemble. I hope you’re hungry… ￼ ”
Check out Chicken & Biscuits show dates and ticket info at www.chickenandbiscuitsbway.com
Main Image Photo Credit: www.hellomagazine.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
Canada's Inaugural National Day For Truth & Reconciliation Is An Overdue Acknowledgement Of Residential School Tragedies
