U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector’s Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali

This morning on Diwali, the U.K. government made history by releasing a special collector’s coin featuring Mahatma Gandhi.

U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak announced today as part of the government’s ongoing campaign of releasing special coins to mark key historical events and personalities, this 5 pound coin has released and available to purchase.

Since October 2020, the U.K government along with the Royal Mint has been launching various coins to mark various historical events and notable personalities. The Mahatma Gandhi coin is the latest released, timed to go out today as part of Diwali celebrations.

The coin also features a lotus, which is India’s national flower and one of his famous quotes “My life is my message”.

“As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali [Deepavali],” Mr. Sunak said in a statement. “Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a U.K. coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time.”

The 5 pound coin is made out of gold and silver. Along with this coin, the government has also released 1g (0.035 oz) and 5g (0.18 oz) gold bars and the U.K.’s first gold bar depicting Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth.

