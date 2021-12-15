Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer

The iconic French fashion house made a power move by bringing on Leena Nair, making her the first South Asian, the first woman and the first to come from a consumer goods world to be the global head of Chanel.

The hiring of Leena Nair a former Unilever executive shows the typically insular fashion house wanting to make history and break tradition and look beyond the company (and to a consumer goods company no less) for the right person to head this fashion giant.

Nair 52, is the first South Asian to head a global luxury brand and she tweeted her excitement about the announcement.

British conglomerate Unilever also has some celebrating to do as they made Nair the “its first woman, first Asian and youngest chief human resources officer.”

She will be based out of London and will be taking over the position in January from current CEO and grandson of Chanel co-founder Pierre Werthemier who will move to be Chanel’s Global Executive Chairman.

