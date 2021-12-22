Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial

Toronto-based actor and model Sukhman Gill shared the news on instagram that he is the first Sikh model to be part of a new ad campaign by renowned men’s luxury design house, Harry Rosen.

As part of Harry Rosen’s series “Different Strokes” Gill is featured prominently breaking barriers when it comes to the Sikh presence in mainstream marketing.

“When I step out into the world & people LOOK they don’t see me, they don’t see Sukhman Gill they see a Sikh man, they see a Turban, Gill explained on Instagram. “So when I do step out I have a responsibility to portray my people in the best light possible, because I don’t just represent me but an army of people that look like me. ✊🏼

Once again Super grateful to be apart of this big campaign with @harryroseninc 🙏🏼 and for being the FIRST Turban Harry Rosen model!”

Check out the video on Gill’s page right here.

Congrats to Sukhman for being the first and here’s hoping he won’t be the last!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com