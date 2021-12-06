Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding

The wheels are in motion for Bollywood’s biggest wedding of the year. The Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal nuptials which starts tomorrow has had the papparazzi busy snapping shots of events leading up to the big day.

Katrina Kaif was spotted over the weekend as a lead up to their big fat Bollywood wedding that’s happening in Jaipur.

While photos of the groom are few and far between, the papps managed to click some gorgeous photos of the bride as she met up with the groom’s family for an intimate evening.

The bride was spotted making her way to her future in-laws abode. Ethereal in a white beaded blouse with a ruffled detailed sari designed by Arpita Mehta, Katrina exuded the glow that brides are famous for.

But what about the big day, you ask?

Snaps of her family arriving at Jaipur airport has quickly flooded social. The bride and the groom has officially left for Jaipur late Monday night. Katrina was wearing a gorgeous haldi-hued sharara designed by Anamika Khanna as she posted for the cameras outside of her home right before she left for the airport.

However there are some pretty strict rules for guests attending the big day. Reports say that guests will be given a secret code which will be imperative upon entry of the wedding venue. NDAs will have to be filled out. Phones will be locked away as any photos or videos of the wedding ceremony will be prohibited. Such photos of the wedding will be released officially by the wedding organizers.

This week Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barawara will be hosting the big wedding where two services will be taking place, representing Katrina’s Christian background and Vicky’s Hindu upbringing.

Rajendra Kishan, District Collector of Sawai Madhopur, told news agency PTI. “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10.” Vaccine certificates will be obligatory as well as covid tests for those who aren’t fully vaccinated.

We can’t wait to see the wedding pictures!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com