Celeb Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Flirts With Cute Pinks & Fresh Florals

We continue to track Bollywood celebs who are showing off their unique fashion sensibilities. Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif is clearly having some summer fun. Showing off two cute ensembles with cute pinks and fresh florals is giving us some serious flirty style inspo.

Katrina Kaif is channeling “Pretty in Pink” these days as the actor sported some cute floral pink ensembles and shared them on Instagram.

In the first pic, she is wearing a floral crop top with balloon sleeves and matching shorts.

In the second one, the Bollywood siren is wearing a tie-dye pink mini dress. The video, which had a series of Kat posing in the outfit, was displayed on Instagram with a song “Cover Me in Sunshine” by Pink. She captioned the post: “Cover me in 🌞”

With all this style inspo we are ready to rock the rest of summer with these fabulous floral and pink looks!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com