Celeb Style Alert: Khushi Kapoor Exudes Vintage Vibes In This Super Cute Floral Milkmaid Dress
Fashion Aug 27, 2021
We love when a celeb’s style shines. When it comes to form fitting frocks, the classic milkmaid dress with its curvy bustier cut silhoutte and puffed sleeves can be a tricky look to put together. Khushi Kapoor (Janhvi’s sister) didn’t have that problem however. As seen on Instagram she posted her fave look, a floral version and to be honest we are absolutely loving this vintage vibe.
Khushi Kapoor seems to be in love with the flirty floral dress with puffy sleeves and a high slit. She looked glam in a lilac piece that accentuated her svelte figure. She completed the romantic aesthetic with lots of blush and a total dewy look.
She clearly loves the corset-inspired bodice style and rocks it. She wore the same floral outfit in ivory for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding party.
Sometimes a classic cut is just the right thing!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
