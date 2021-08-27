We love when a celeb’s style shines. When it comes to form fitting frocks, the classic milkmaid dress with its curvy bustier cut silhoutte and puffed sleeves can be a tricky look to put together. Khushi Kapoor (Janhvi’s sister) didn’t have that problem however. As seen on Instagram she posted her fave look, a floral version and to be honest we are absolutely loving this vintage vibe.

Khushi Kapoor seems to be in love with the flirty floral dress with puffy sleeves and a high slit. She looked glam in a lilac piece that accentuated her svelte figure. She completed the romantic aesthetic with lots of blush and a total dewy look.

She clearly loves the corset-inspired bodice style and rocks it. She wore the same floral outfit in ivory for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding party.

Sometimes a classic cut is just the right thing!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com