TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Fashion Looks From The Red Carpet

The Toronto International Film Festival wrapped for their 46th year and as usual the stars came out with some superbly stunning looks. Check out our favourite fashion looks from the red carpet!

TIFF 2021 was a star-studded affair. A-list celebs came into town and put their best foot forward with the fashion.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi attended Joshua Jackson and Liquid Media Group’s event Big Splash at TIFF. Maitreyi kept it simple with classic stripes.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch looked sharp in a suit at the premiere of The Power of the Dog.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica wore a gorgeous Givenchy gown at the premiere of The Forgiven. It has old Hollywood vibes as she kept her hair down.

Rebecca Ferguson

The Dune actress wore a gorgeous one-shoulder gown from Cong Tri for the premiere at Ontario Place.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor (whom we all know as Prince Charles in The Crown) wore a printed suit from Acne Studios.

Nik Dodani

Nik Dodani, who stars in Dear Evan Hansen, looked glam on the carpet in Rick Owens and Saint Laurent.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan who was in town for his film Belfast which also won TIFF 2021 People’s Choice Award (and is quickly becoming an Oscar front runner) was at the Variety studio presented by Canada Goose and sported a grey on grey ensemble in Mr P.

These looks will always stand the test of time.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.tiff.net