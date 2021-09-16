Celeb Style Alert: Sunny Leone’s Beach Vacay Vibes

Our celeb style alert shines on! Here, Sunny Leone flirted with the sun and the ocean during her recent trip to the Maldives. And when one does a beach vacay it’s only natural to have not one but numerous change of outfits. And we loved Sunny’s mini fashion show on the sand. Check out her beach vacay vibes look right here!

In her first look she posted wore a beach blue dress from fashion label Peeké along with a match headband.

She then shared some bikini photos set against the backdrop of the beautiful Maldives beaches. She wore a two piece blue striped bikini and shared the post with the caption: Just another day in paradise!!

She also shared another one piece burgundy beach piece along with the caption: No filter needed here! We are loving the beach vacay vibes.

And finally we love Sunny’s choice for sunset wear, this wonderfully colourful ensemble by Deepa Verma.

Sartorial inspiration indeed!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com