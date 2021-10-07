Ananya Panday Plays With Prints With 2 Icon-ic Looks

Bollywood ingenue Ananya Panday landed in our celeb style radar with two fun looks. Proving that you can have fun with prints, she showcased looks on Instagram: a daisy filled frock and a smile emoji bomber jacket. These looks are definitely icon-ic.

The young starlet wore a bright yellow summer dress filled with daisies as she drank in the sunset in Maldives. She captioned her post: “Literally chased this sunset 😍 (and caught it 🧡✨)”. The cinched waist and low neck is a summer staple in anyone’s wardrobe.

Ananya isn’t one to shy away from prints. In her second cute outfit, she wore a smiling emoji bomber jacket with a white base and pink smiles. The 22-year-old captioned it: “Just me being the 😊 emoji in real life 🤷🏻‍♀️ 😉”

We love it when fashion is fun!

