We continue spotting cool celeb styles a nd we had to do a double take when we saw Shanaya Kapoor. This stunning Arpita Mehta lehenga she wore for her BFF’s mehndi strikes all the right notes. Check out the full details on her exquisite ray of sunshine look here!

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s intimate wedding ceremony last week brought a bevvy of wedding wear inspiration as the Kapoor clan were decked in their wedding best.

Shanaya Kapoor stood out in a gorgeous orange Arpita Mehta lehenga that she opted to style with minimal jewelry. The ensemble piece was a bohemian piece paired with a tie-dye organza dupatta with shell detailing. The blouse was adorned in gold beaded embroidery and mirror work. She wore gold earrings and gold bangles to complete the look. She shared her stunning look on Instagram.

We absolutely love this ray of sunshine don’t you?

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com