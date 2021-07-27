Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a very busy star/entrepreneur/investor as of late. With summer in full swing, the season and social calendar demands that the VVIP be able to sport looks that are effortless. We noticed her love for a series of chic white ensembles which became her calling card, crossing the Atlantic with stylish sightings in London and in New York. Check out her fabulous summer style right here!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally got to visit her New York restaurant Sona this summer. She wore a white dress with a thigh-high slit by Jacquemus, a Fresh fashion label. She captioned the post: “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork. #throwback“

Priyanka was sporting a crisp white ensemble while chilling at the Mandrake Hotel as well.

Priyanka celebrated Pride in New York in this white dress by Aeron Studio. She captioned it: “Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈”

PCJ attended Wimbledon in an off white Fendi dress. She wrote on Instagram: “An amazing weekend at @wimbledon. Congratulations to @ashbarty and @djokernole on your incredible matches and victories. And a special thank you to Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, and @ralphlauren for having me as your guest.⁣ Best dates: @natasha.poonawalla @jamesgboulter ”

We love when stars give us such fashionable inspo! Thanks Priyanka!