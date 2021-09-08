Celeb Style Alert: Konkona Sensharma Shows Her Versatility With Classic & Avant Garde Looks

Not only is Konkona Sensharma noted for taking risks on screen, it’s evident with her latest style that she’s pretty fearless off screen as well. Celebrating the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mumbai Diaries, the actress and director showcased two unique looks showcasing her versatility when it comes to traditional and avantgarde with these two looks. Life is short, take risks like Konkona.

In her first post, Konkana shared her outfit by Payal Khandwala, a designer she clearly loves as she has sported their pieces on several occasions. Known for their gorgeous cuts and bold colours, this ensemble includes a crisp white shirt paired with colour-blocked palazzo pants.

For her second look, she wore a pink saree by YAM, who are known for their colourful textile prints. The chanderi silk saree featured floral prints and she accessorized the look with silver jhumkas.

She’s a complete style inspo when it comes to taking sartorial risks. Love it!