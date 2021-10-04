Our Favourite Looks From Mani Jassal’s Latest Collection “Unleashed”

Noted fashion designer Mani Jassal released her latest collection in the form of a film, “Unleashed” which explores the glam side of 70s Bollywood. Here are our favourite looks from Mani Jassal’s latest collection.

Designer Mani Jassal released her latest collection via fashion film which premiered on her website. Coined “seasonless” Jassal decided to look to the disco-era Bollywood f the 70s for style inspiration.

Incorporating bold colours, sequins and a sensual aesthetic, Jassal’s latest release is proudly designed and made in Canada, by a women-led team. The unparalleled craftmanship includes mirrored work, sensual sheer overlays, sultry halter necks, hot pants and Lucknowi fabrics that boast the traditional chikan embroidery. Mughal inspired badla work also founds itself across her collection. Giving the entire look a regal feel.

The Naomi Top Knot and Naomi Sari Slit Skirt boasts gorgeous floral appliques throughout with a show-stopping slit.

Sapphire Scorpius Mini Dress Set includes the box cut jacket that’s made of the luxurious Luknowi fabric.

The Cher Slinky Dress has mirror work embellishment throughout and has detachable puff sleeves.

A gorgeous Handkerchief Top boasting soft palette of hues.

Love the delicate artistry in the Aura Corset.

This Disco Bustier is simply gorgeous.

This divine ensemble (sold separately) gives epitomizes the true 70s disco glam.

Check out the full fashion show here!

Mani Jassal’s “Unleashed” collection is truly “seasonless” with its timeless and fashion forward embrace of heritage and of course the 70s disco scene that deserves another round on the dance floor!

Main Image Photo Credit: Baljit Singh