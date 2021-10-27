Celeb Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Embraces Rustic Fall Colours In 2 Stunning Looks
Fashion Oct 27, 2021
We love scouring the ‘gram for celeb styles. This time we see Katrina Kaif showcasing her gorgeous silhouette draped in two beautiful looks that evoke a rustic vibe, perfect for fall!
In the first picture she sports a beautiful fall-colored burnt orange Sabyasachi sari decked with autumn leaves. Her outfit consisted of an embellished blouse with sprinted sleeves. She captioned it:” 🪔 vibes for #bigpicture #sooryavanshiintheatres“.
For the second fall-inspired photo, she wore another Sabyasachi piece — a red floral lehenga in gorgeous yellow and red hues for the skirt and matching dupatta. She kept is fresh and modern with this stunning piece.
Let these two vibes be the fall style inspo you are looking for!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
