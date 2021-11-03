We continue to spot some fab celeb style. Millennial favourite, Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor always has a spark. This time she managed to translate that into two gorgeous looks which exude full on regalness. Check them out here!

In this look below, she is wearing this stunning maroon draped ensemble which resembles the vintage saris we would see in the history books. She isn’t cluttered with accessories but kept it regal with a stunning choker and classic earrings. The delicate flourishes also can be seen in the gorgeous belt around her waist.

Her second look is also something to be amazed at. Ethereal in this soft blush pink sari with an long blouse. The gentle draping of the chiffon plays with the subtle patterns of the top again bringing the focus to the drape. With rings, cuff and a gorgeous tikka, her vibe is definitely swoon-worthy.

With wedding festive season coming, this is the whole vibe we are going for!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com