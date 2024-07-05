Spotlighting Top South Asian Talent From Paris Fashion Week For Menswear And Paris Haute Couture Week
Fashion Jul 05, 2024
Designers are constantly pushing the boundaries of their imaginations, expanding what fashion can be or how it can be thought about. The creativity of South Asian designer Kartik Kumra was evident at the Paris Fashion Week for Menswear Spring/Summer 2025. Meanwhile, over at Paris Haute Couture Week, Indian designer Rahul Mishra brought the energy, and people are still talking about it!
Paris Fashion Week for Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 took place on June 18. Over the course of six days, audiences were dazzled by fabulous looks from the likes of Dries van Noten (who held his final showcase), Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, Hed Mayner, 424, and A$AP Rocky, who made his debut. You know we love to see and celebrate when our South Asian designers are doing big things, and that was absolutely the case for Kartik Kumra, who appeared at Paris Fashion Week for the second time. But that’s not enough; Paris Haute Couture Week happened from June to June 27th, when Indian designers Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta made minds expand and jaws drop with their latest collections.
Each of these collections warrants a deeper dive to really understand the thought process and inspiration behind them. Check out the details below about these amazingly talented South Asian designers, and take a peek at some of our favourite looks from their showcases – you won’t regret it!
Kartik Kumra
Kartik Kumra launched Kartik Research in 2021, and the company is located in New Delhi, India. Kumra created the Kartik Research with the hope of “…reintroduc[ing] humanness into clothing” with all pieces being “handmade” in some way. What’s also really fascinating about the Kartik Research is that each collection explores a different “…subculture from India’s heritage.” I think it’s really neat that each piece of each collection represents a different facet of Indian culture, which is really vast, and creates room for both fashion and conversation.
Kumra’s line made appeared for the first time at Paris Fashion Week six months ago, and recently returned to showcase his Spring/Summer 2025 line up. And, even more exciting, Hypebeast boasts that Kartik Research is “…the first Indian brand on the menswear calendar,” indicating that “…Kartik Kumra is not just making a fashion statement, he’s making a cultural one. His work is a platform for South Asian talent, giving them a voice and a space to shine.” With such a reputation preceding him, the pressure was on for Kumra, but he absolutely delivered with his latest collection, which is comprised of 24 pieces. The SS25 looks captured elements of day-to-day outfits, but Kumra took these pieces to the next level “…with elevated tailoring and cultural signatures while being a true reflection of South Asia’s diverse way of life.” The looks that hit the runway were absolutely stunning (I know I say that about everything, but I really do mean it)! I loved the detailed embroidery, the incorporation of garlands, patterns, different fabrics, the use of sequins, and graphics. High praise must go out to Kumra on this latest collection – the amount of thought and effort that went into every piece was not missed!
Rahul Mishra
Rahul Mishra, who hails from Kanpur, India, really left everything on the runway at the 2024 Paris Haute Couture Week. According to Istituto Marangoni, Mishra launched his brand back in 2008 and has continuously challenged himself to reach new heights with each release, and his latest collection demonstrates that in strides. ‘Aura’ hit the stage at Paris Haute Couture Week recently and we are still recovering. Elle India highlights that the collection, with over 50 different looks, seeks to capture was “…the many attributes of energy and delves into the essence of one’s aura – the vibrations that link us to the rest of the cosmos. Drawing heavily from Hindu mythology, the surrealist lineup retains his original aesthetic whilst carving a new niche.” In fact, Hindustan Times shares that “the ensembles were inspired by Lord Brahma, touted to be the creator of the entire cosmos.” The primary colour used in the collection was black, but there were pops of reds, greens, golds, and whites that complimented the other looks well. Vogue explains that the use of the colour black “…allud[ed] “to the mystery of the unknown.””
The way I interpreted this collection may not be totally accurate, but for me, the aura was really showcased in the energy I felt the clothing gave. For instance, there were so many fierce looks where the silhouette of the models were shown off or the outfit just seemed to command the presence of the room. On the other hand, there were looks that gave off mysterious or daring vibes, respectively. I also appreciated the different materials used, like sequins, tulle, chiffon, beads, crystals, and more. Mishra used a variety of techniques to create each look and while some materials used were similar, each look was still unique. It was an unreal collection and we absolutely loved every second of it!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @rahulmishra_7 @janhvikapoor
Devika Goberdhan | Features Editor - Fashion
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Celebrating 5 Talented South Asian LGBTQIA+ Brands And Fashion Designers
-
Update Your Summer Wardrobe With Swimwear From These 5 Fabulous South Asian Designers
-
Dress Like The Stars With These Summer 2024 Fashion Trends for Indian & Western Wear
-
South Asian Mother-Daughter/Mother-Son Fashion Designer Duos Building Powerful Brands
-
Sustainable And Eco-Friendly South Asian Fashion Brands
-
Five 2024 South Asian Bridal Trends You Won't Want To Miss
-
Exploring The Femininity Of The Sari In South Asian Culture
-
Glamour Galore: Celebrity Fashion Highlights at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash!
-
Highlighting 5 Female South Asian Fashion Designers Who Are Using Their Fashion To Empower Others
-
Deepika Padukone Shines At The 2024 BAFTA Awards
-
The Incredible Detail In Gaurav Gupta's Paris Collection Is Art In Motion
-
Filmfare Fab:10 Best-Dressed Looks from The Red Carpet
-
Karisma, Priyanka And Bhumika Dazzle In White At The Jio Mumbai Film Festival
-
Here's Why We're Obsessed With Mani Jassal's Latest Collection "91"
-
Event Alert: International Fashion Encounter (IFE) Presents Their 13th Edition Global Runway Show
-
TIFF 2023: Our Fave Looks From The Red Carpet
-
This Is Why Bollywood Is Obsessed With The Sexy Cut-Out Trend
-
FDCI India Couture Week 2023 Brought Out Some Serious Glam On The Runway
-
Tamannaah Bhatia Continues To Blaze The Web In Her Fab Fringe Sari
-
Bollywood Is Sari Not Sorry With The Return Of The Fashion Staple
-
Malaika Arora And Sara Ali Khan Show You How To Rock The Monochrome Look
-
Manish Malhotra Heralds In The Era Of The Bold Bride With His Latest Couture Collection
-
Nora Fatehi Gives Barbiecore A Street Vibe
-
Check Out Alia Bhatt's Fashion Flex During Her "Heart Of Stone" Global PR Blitz
-
From Priyanka To Sonam: Check Out Their Wimbledon Star Style
-
Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Audrey Hepburn In Stunning Photo
-
#ANOKHI20: Our Best-Dressed From Our 20th Anniversary Celebrations
-
#ANOKHI20: Stunning Designs Lit Up The Ramp At The ANOKHI Emerald Runway Show
-
Earth Day 2023: Is “Greenwashing” A Fast Fashion Scam?
-
Direct From The Runways: The Spring's Standout South Asian Looks From Sri Lanka, India & Pakistan
-
Red Carpet Highlights From The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala Celebration
-
Highlights From Dior Fall/Winter 2023 Show In Mumbai
-
Deepika Padukone Is A Whole Mood In Striking Black Sari
-
Jenna Ortega Rocks A Gaurav Gupta Dress On SNL
-
Priyanka & Deepika Rock Paris Fashion Week
-
The Stunning Details In Rahul Mishra's Spring 2023 Couture Collection
-
Deepika Padukone Comes Up Roses In Stunning Floral Frock
-
Kiara Advani’s Stunning Bridal Look Is Our New Obsession
-
Bhumi Pednekar Is Serving Solid JLo Vibes In Stunning Gown
-
Grammy Awards 2023 Highlights: Cardi B Was The Fashion Moment In Gaurav Gupta
-
Karisma Kapoor Gives Us 90s Vibes In This Stunning Anarkali
-
Katrina Kaif Sizzles In The Hot Sequins Trend
-
Bhumi Pednekar's Sari Is Art In Motion
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Us Holiday Vibes In Her Red Carpet Moment
-
Stunning Gifts For The Stylish One
-
Janhvi Kapoor Is An Sculptural Vision In This Stunning Gown
-
Celeb Style Alert: Kriti Sanon Is An '80s Moment In This Sari
-
Celeb Style Alert: Ananya Panday's Regal Lehenga Vibe
-
Celeb Style Alert: Suhana Khan's Starlet Sari Style
-
Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) Celebrated Canada's Iconic Style Leaders
-
Get Your Diwali Fashion Inspo Here With Our Festive Trend Report From South Asian New York Fashion Week
-
Celeb Style Alert: Only Nora Fatehi Can Pull Off This Bombshell Roberto Cavalli Gown
-
Our Fave Looks From The Amazing 19th Annual Cashmere Collection
-
Our Fave 5 Looks From Tai by Studio 9696 at South Asian New York Fashion Week
-
Our 5 Fave Looks From Archana Kochhar FW22 From New York Fashion Week
-
Celeb Style Alert: Bhagyashree Brings The 90s Vibe Back With Her Sultry Sari