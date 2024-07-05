Fashion / Spotlighting Top South Asian Talent From Paris Fashion Week For Menswear And Paris Haute Couture Week

Spotlighting Top South Asian Talent From Paris Fashion Week For Menswear And Paris Haute Couture Week

Fashion Jul 05, 2024

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Devika Goberdhan | Features Editor - Fashion

Author

Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE