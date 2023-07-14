Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Audrey Hepburn In Stunning Photo

Aditi Rao Hydari decided to have a little fashion fun on Insta when she decided to channel the iconic muse, Audrey Hepburn. Now we have seen other stars try their hand to duplicate this classic look but have never seen it done so well! Check out this seriously twinning stylish moment here!

I mean look at her!

Aditi embraced Audrey Hepburn’s inimitable essence with her fresh all white ensemble including her super chic gloves.

With her bodice-embracing button down frock that has an A-line cut, the fresh summer vibe is definitely a style inspo that we can get on board with!

We love it when celebs play dress-up, and we are fulling loving Aditi’s iconic incarnation!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com