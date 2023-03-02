The Stunning Details In Rahul Mishra’s Spring 2023 Couture Collection

Rahul Mishra showcased his stunning Spring collection at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Themed “Cosmos” where he lays out a “vision of physical reality founded in the utmost truth of our being—originating from the Sanskrit statement, ‘Aham Brahmasmi’ which informs, ‘I am the Cosmos’.” We take a closer look at the stunning details of one of the most heralded designers in the Couture world.

We have been keeping a close eye on Indian designer Rahul Mishra. First when he made his very first appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week last Spring with his incredible “Tree Of Life” collection. And of course as anything fabulous, it went viral with fashion enthusiasts raving about his incredible artistry and attention to detail.

This time he returned to the same Parisian runway and boy, he did not disappoint.

Themed “Cosmos” Rahul Mishra presented an out of this world, mystifying collection that boasted mind rattling details which layer upon layer created a presentation that could rival the artistic works found at The Louvre.

This “3D hand embroidered ’blue ocean waves’ hoodie cape” has incredible layers of sequins with gold embroidered gold fish seemingly navigating in endless waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7)

Fantastical presentation of these two looks with adorned marine inspired headdresses and stunning layers in two different designs.

On Instagram, Rahul showcased the artistry that is involved when creating one of his looks. And prepared to be amazed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Mishra (@rahulmishra_7)

A galaxy of planets, solar rings while incorporating ethereal natural elements in his incredible “3D cosmos galaxy fish-cut hand embroidered trail gown”.

Rahul Mishra backstage prepping one of the models before her walk on the ramp.

Celebrating all that earth provides from marine life to birds and related fauna it’s worth a pause to look at the details at Rahul Mishra’s 3D hand embroidered ’Verdure’ gown.

This details in this head dress has left me speechless!

Obsessed. We are just obsessed!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com