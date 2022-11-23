Janhvi Kapoor Is An Sculptural Vision In This Stunning Gown

Janhvi Kapoor’s star is definitely rising as one of the Next Gen A-Listers. Often snapped with her cohorts its fun to watch the new stars grab hold of the Bollywood scene and take control of the narrative. And when it comes to fashion Janhvi’s vision is crystal clear. Wearing this sculptural vision by Falguni Shane Peacock she exudes a Botticelli’s Venus vibe which she even noted herself. And we are getting all the feels!

Janhvi Kapoor is among the younger star kids turning heads in Bollywood and her fashion game is always on point.

She wore a shimmering teal figure-hugging gown that accentuated her hour-glass shape figure. The sweetheart neckline and mesh gloves completed her stunning look.

She’s giving off a Jessica Rabbit character look and we’re here for it.

Of course this pose here definitely reminds us of the classic “The Birth of Venus by Botticelli” vibes.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com