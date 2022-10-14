Get Your Diwali Fashion Inspo Here With Our Festive Trend Report From South Asian New York Fashion Week

Diwali is around the corner and this is the perfect time to freshen up your festive wear with the hottest looks from South Asian New York Fashion Week which held it’s ground-breaking stretch of runway shows from the top South Asian designers from around the world. Check out our fave festive looks which has us all inspired for the Festival of Lights!

South Asian New York Fashion week as an historical moment for all of us, as this was the first time that the we had our very own official fashion week in one of the biggest fashion capitals of the world: New York!

And that is why we scoured the ramps and found three distinct trends which is perfect for upcoming Diwali season.

Pastels For Men

In addition to the expected and revered traditional jewel tones, a staple when it comes to festive dressing, we found that there has been an embrace of sorts of the lighter hues. Specifically pastels. And specifically for men! Which adds an extra layer of frivolity during this festive and fun time of year!

Floral Finishes

Arguably one of the biggest trends to come out of South Asian design world is the floral trend. It’s everywhere and we love it. There is something whimsical and romantic about blooms being incorporated in a traditional ensemble. Whether its through embroidered work, zari design or appliques, we can’t get enough of them!

Multicoloured Textiles

Also another eye-catching trend is the use of heavy textiles and incredible prints all at once. Whether its as stunning traditional sari, unusual draping of doti-inspired pants or a show-stopping lehenga, we love it all!

With such fabulous options to choose from, we are sure that you’ll get plenty of style inspo from these amazing designers! Happy Diwali!

Main Image Photo Credit: SANWFW/Swapnil Junjare