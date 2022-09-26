Founder and celebrity designer Archana Kochhar showcased her collection at the New York Fashion Week. We selected five of our favourite looks from her outstanding FW22 runway show.

The look titled “Jharokha”, depicts a window to change. This collection according to the designer on Instagram, addresses our need to change to sustainable fabrics with a human touch. “Jharokha” uses hand loom textiles by women weavers from the interiors of the state of Madhya Pradesh. These handlooms are sustainable with a low carbon footprint and the use of these textiles helps uplift the livelihoods of these women.

Pink & Fabulous

One of the highlights of the show was the skirt that the social media influencer and dancer, Jainil Mehta wore at her show. He also performed a few songs. With designers trying to bridge the gap between male and female clothing, this skirt on Jainil looked quirky and pretty especially when he twirled.

Adding Black & White

Both looks showcase such artisanal detailing that they are just beautiful. I loved that this dress on the right is effortlessly stylish and elegant. Hints of pink throughout this segment of her collection with the intricate zari detailing on the dress’s shrunken jacket. Whether it’s brunch, a casual dinner or a wedding event, these looks definitely fit right in.

Emerald Beauty

One of the other looks that Archana chose to showcase at the show was “Lé Gehna”, which is a medley between Indian heirlooms and western highlights, splashed with the hues of the royal gems of India— emerald and ruby. It’s a marriage between Indo-Western silhouettes and the artistry of Indian embroidery which is the perfect comprehension of the Indian Millennial Bride. From contemporary cuts to conventional Indian patterns, this captures it all.

Lace Detailing

Enveloped between the statement power shoulders and lace work throughout the lehenga lies this beautiful attire. The lehenga with a simple print and ruffles at the border makes this look simply dreamy. The blouse has statement power shoulder drape sleeves and exquisite lace work giving this entire set an endearing look. With the super cute dress on the left paired with a gorgeous blue layered cape that also has lace detailing, this is just perfect look for that quick holiday getaway.

Gratitude

There were a lot of well-known faces who walked the runway for Archana Kochhar. Including Delhi-based husband-wife duo, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee Taneja of Flying Beast fame were at the event, setting the stage for increased representation of Indian influencer presenters on global platforms.

Main Image Photo Credit: Archana Kochhar/Weston Mosburg