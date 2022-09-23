Celeb Style Alert: Bhagyashree Brings The 90s Vibe Back With Her Sultry Sari

’90s superstar Bhagyashree stunned in an emerald chiffon pre-draped saree with ruffle detailing from Kalki fashion. She matched the saree with a halter neck sequinned blouse and an embellished belt.

She accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a bangle.

We love to see more looks from this ’90s icon who doesn’t look like she has aged at all.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/bhagyashree.online