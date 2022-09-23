Celeb Style Alert: Bhagyashree Brings The 90s Vibe Back With Her Sultry Sari
Fashion Sep 23, 2022
’90s superstar Bhagyashree stunned in an emerald chiffon pre-draped saree with ruffle detailing from Kalki fashion. She matched the saree with a halter neck sequinned blouse and an embellished belt.
She accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings and a bangle.
We love to see more looks from this ’90s icon who doesn’t look like she has aged at all.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/bhagyashree.online
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over ten years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industry...
