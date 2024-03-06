Highlighting 5 Female South Asian Fashion Designers Who Are Using Their Fashion To Empower Others

International Women’s History Month is upon us, and the theme this year is Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. The fashion industry is ripe with women who have dared to be bold with their work, both on and off the runway. Our list highlights the incredible efforts taken by female South Asian designers, such as Bhavini Parikh, Masaba Gupta, Arpita Mehta, Anita Dongre, and Ritu Kumar who have used their used their influence to empower the women around them. These women truly embody this year’s theme as they seek to be catalysts for changes our world needs that will positively impact generations to come!

When you think of fashion, a killer outfit, fabulous accessories, a to-die-for pair of shoes, or even the texture of the material might come to mind. But what about how wearing an outfit that slays makes you feel or how fashion can lead to positive changes?

My hot take is that fashion is more than something you wear. Instead, it has the strength to be empowering and be a catalyst of change, whether it impacts a few people or many.

That said, there are so many people who have helped fashion to be bold and transformative, but there are a few designers we feel have that brown girl magic we just can’t get enough of. Join us in celebrating five South Asian fashion designers who are using fashion to empower others and slay while doing it.

Bhavini Parikh

After years of working in the fashion industry, Bhavini Parikh, could not keep turning a blind eye to the amount of waste being created. As a result, she founded Bunko Junko in 2017, along with “…her daughter Captain Jill Parikh and Dr. Shikha Gandhi,” notes Climate Collective. The company sought to reduce the amount of excess fabric being thrown away by upcycling materials, thereby decreasing the amount of waste that finds its way to the dump. Canvas Rebel reports that “Bhavini and her team ingeniously repurposed discarded textiles, transforming them into exquisite and high-quality fabrics and garments.” Parikh’s incredible mission not only has a positive impact on the planet, but empowers countless women. Since starting Bunko Junko, Parikh has provided jobs and training for more than 5,000 women, “through garment ornamentation and embroidery work.” This has had a profound impact on women and has given them the ability to be autonomous, thereby giving “…them a chance to break free from vulnerability and exploitation,” explains Canvas Rebel. Aside from working to save the planet and helping to uplift community members, did I mention that Bunko Junko’s collections are absolutely stunning? If you don’t believe me, check it out for yourself!

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta is a woman of many talents and a force to be reckoned with. Her resume indicates that not only is Gupta the founder and designer of House of Masaba, she is “an entrepreneur, and an actor, renowned as the Queen of Prints” who got her start at just 19 after launching her first collection at Lakmé Fashion Week. Given that Gupta seems to have always been a go-getter, empowering herself to take charge of her own career at such a young age, it’s no surprise that she’s been a champion for other women. In fact, Fashion Info highlights that Gupta’s “designs, campaigns, and social media presence…has championed body positivity, diversity, and female empowerment.” Without a doubt, Gupta is an exquisite designer whose designs reputation speaks volumes, but the fact that she continues to empower those around her is even more impressive.

Arpita Mehta

Arpita Mehta has been in the fashion industry for over a decade, getting her start in 2009. Subsequently, the inspired collection that started it all appeared for the first time at “…at the Lakmé India Fashion Week Winter/Festive ’13.” Since then, Mehta has become a well-known figure in the industry and her designs are renowned for “…its flattering take on Indian wear that views fashion as a form of self-expression to make the wearer feel confident and beautiful.” In addition, Mehta has written multiple pieces on the modern day Indian woman, capturing how the traumas endured in the past have not held them down. Instead, Mehta notes that women see the need for change, wanting more for generations of women to come. Grazia notes that “Designer Arpita Mehta believes that the modern Indian woman has an ever-evolving relationship with the brands she chooses to put her trust in, and her clothes represent the same attitude, championing today’s woman and her varied tastes.” All in all, this fabulous designer is creating clothing for the modern day woman to feel confident to charge forward and continuing blazing trails for women of the future. We are here for it!

Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre has been in the fashion industry for a long time, launching her brand, House of Anita Dongre back “in 1995 with two sewing machines, and the support of her family.” Her in-depth understanding of her clientele and culture has contributed to the popularity of her collections, which are known for being “…modern, global Indian chic, with a signature blend of lightness, practicality and femininity.” Along with running a fashion house, Dongre has always been passionate about social sustainability. In fact, “The Anita Dongre Foundation is a catalyst for change, committed to sustainability, animal welfare and women empowerment.” This deep concern for helping women to help themselves led to the the creation of tailoring units where they can sew clothing and accessories, “…in rural Maharashtra with the partnership of the local government and village panchayats.” Women receiving training or employment opportunities and then they can sell their pieces at a reasonable price. This initiative has been profound and gives women the chance to take control of their lives as it gives them purchasing power. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the impact that Dongre is making and we truly applaud her!

Ritu Kumar

You cannot have a list about fashion designers that are blazing trails without including the iconic and infamous Ritu Kumar. Kumar has been been making splashes in the fashion industry since launching “…her career in 1969, started with just four hand block printers and two tables in a small village near Calcutta.” Today, Kumar has multiple brands including LABEL – Ritu Kumar and has close to 100 stores in India. But, when she’s not busy conquering the world of fashion, she has worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for women to empower themselves. The truth is, wearing a beautiful hand embroidered saree unfortunately isn’t going to save a woman who may be stuck in an unfortunate situation or may not have the means to educate herself. As such, Fashionology notes that Kumar strongly believes in helping women seek financial freedom. Kumar’s “brand has employed numerous skilled artisans, weavers, and craftsmen, contributing to the preservation of traditional craftsmanship in India.” In addition to helping women find their independence, I’d argue that Kumar launching her brand at the time that she did also demonstrated to other South Asian women that they could be brave and forge their own paths. That’s a pretty incredible feat from where I’m standing.

