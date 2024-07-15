Fashion Highlights: Our Fave Looks From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding
Fashion Jul 15, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who have been dubbed the ‘Windsor’s of India’, tied the knot this weekend in the most extravagant wedding we’ve seen in a very long time. The celebrations included celebrities and important figures from around the world, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and Leena Al Ashqar, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and the list goes on.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock this past weekend, you may have heard that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot this past weekend. But this isn’t just any old wedding. This is the wedding of the year (and maybe for the next decade, too, if I’m being honest). The festivities started months ago with pre-wedding celebrations, which included Ambani’s father, “…Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani,” arranging “…a mass wedding for over 50 underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai,” according to The Associated Press.
Mukesh comes from a very successful family (to say the least), as his “…father Mukesh — the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has interests in telecom, oil and gas, and retail and financial services — has an estimated net worth of around $123 billion,” as highlighted by People. Meanwhile, Merchant also comes from a business-minded family, as she’s the daughter of “…pharmaceutical tycoon[s] Viren Merchant [and Shaila Merchant], Encore Healthcare,” notes People. Today, she’s a director at the company.
The couple met through friends in 2017, got engaged in 2023, and tied in the knot in an extravagant wedding that cost a cool $600 million. No biggie! The ‘Windsor’s of India’ finally got hitched over the weekend and the lavish affair included stars and important figures from around the world who showed up and showed out. Check out some of our favourite fashion moments from Ambani and Merchant’s epic wedding!
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is the designer behind Merchant’s this mesmerizing bridal lehenga. The detailing on this red and white ensemble is remarkable and so intricate.
The bride stepped out as Mrs. Ambani in this absolutely breathtaking number. This beautiful lehenga was a shared effort between Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, “contemporary Indian artist and sculpter Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor. To bring Jayasri’s painting to life, the lehenga’s 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas,” according to Instagram. As well, “the fauna depicts Anant’s fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful.” This outfit clearly has levels to it and made such a statement – I’m obsessed!
The groom wore a golden sherwani for the wedding, which was “…crafted on a base of pure Kanjivaram that is woven with shades of real silver and real silver dipped in gold,” according to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The detailing on the sherwani is unbelievable and I am still trying to wrap my head around it.
The family looked absolutely fabulous dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla pieces for the grooms Baraat. Smiles all around!
Isha Ambani rocks a custom Manish Malhotra saree that is the perfect mix of summery pastels, floral, and gold. Unreal!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a stunning yellow saffron lehenga with beautiful flowery embroidery by Tarun Tahiliani and her husband donned a pink tweed sherwani by Sabyasachi.
Padukone looked effortless and glowed in a custom Torani outfit, and the accessories absolutely made it!
I know her sister Kim was in attendance for this wedding of the year, but Khloe Kardashian stole the show for me in this Manish Malhotra lehenga and jewels. An absolute slay!
Madhuri Dixit Nene looked amazing in a multi-coloured lehenga by KALKI Fashion that perfectly incorporated pastels and other embellishments. Meanwhile, her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene looked dapper in printer kurta and white pants.
Suhana Khan looked amazing in his princess-inspired lehenga by Rahul Mishra. I really loved the detailing with the birds and other nods to nature. It was such a fun look that she pulled off effortlessly. The statement jewelry she wore by Mahesh Notandass complemented the whole ensemble.
What were some of your favourite looks? We would love to hear from you!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @rheakapoor
