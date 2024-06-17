Update Your Summer Wardrobe With Swimwear From These 5 Fabulous South Asian Designers

Swimwear can be a little anxiety-inducing, but we’re here to help you look and feel your best as you hit the beach or pool this summer. We’ve got a list of brands to meet your needs, many of which prioritize sustainability and offer a variety of styles that are inclusive and representative of real body shapes. You won’t want to miss out on these fabulous designers!

As the weather is heating up, many folks are looking to soak up the summer sunshine while it lasts. With that in mind, the time has come to update your wardrobe with the latest beachwear trends, and I am here to help you! Whether you’re looking to go away for a tropical vacation, visit the beach or lake for a dip in the water or some sand between your toes, or you’re going to lounge at your local pool, staying stylish is a priority! Check out our list of five fabulous South Asian designers whose beachwear lines are trending and will have you feeling and looking as hot as the summer sun!

Mindy x Andie Summer Camp

If you haven’t heard about Mindy Kaling’s collab with Andie Swim as yet, I’m not here to judge, just to help! Andie Swim was founded in 2017 by Melanie Travis who, according to Marie Claire “was ultimately one of the first companies to incorporate a fully sustainable supply chain and produce swimsuits using exclusively recycled material. The brand was also among the first to prioritize body inclusivity.” The latest collab with Kaling is an ode to being back in summer camp without a worry in the world. Kaling shared on Instagram that “like a lot of women, my body shape changes and Andie suits look great and make me feel confident no matter what size I am.” I really love the variety of pieces, colours, and cuts available that will help any beach-goer find what will make them feel most comfortable. But, for me, the winner was the incorporation of shorts into the line-up! This collab is worth checking out – trust me!

Swarnaa Rajalingam was born in Sri Lanka and raised in Australia, where there’s a strong swim culture and she enjoyed being out and about. However, this desire to be outside was at odds with what her South Asian roots compelled her to do: keep out of the sun. Swarnaa added that “developing a body with a bust was the cherry on top since we don’t really live in a world that creates clothing sizes around diverse bodies but rather expect bodies to fit standard clothing sizes.” As such, she set out to develop a beachwear line that incorporated her South Asian heritage, while encouraging “people to be their best selves under the sun and in and around the water.” Aside from the fabulous pattern and colour of the line and the variety of styles available, I love that Swarnaa places such a high focus on sustainability, which means you can feel even better about what you’re wearing!

Flirtatious was founded in 2013 by Aakriti Grover “…as an uber-chic swimwear brand that seeks to bridge the gap between style, comfort and affordability.” What makes this brand stand out to me is their approach to sustainability. Since the brand launched, Grover continues to make pieces as they are ordered as “this ensures that we produce no more than we need, thereby minimizing leftover stock and waste, while also moving away from the fast-sale, use-and-throw business model.” The brand also uses materials “…that have been recycled from a range of post-consumer wastes including plastic.” What’s more is that you can customize each piece that you order to ensure it fits your needs, and did I mention how beautiful their swimwear line is? There are stunning patterns, block colours, and a variety of cuts that you will not only look fabulous in, but you can feel great about wearing it!

Anjali Patel Mehta has an impressive resume, including being a former investment banker, lover of fashion and the outdoors, and a mom of two to name a few! But that didn’t stop her from founding Verandah , which was the product of “…a break from a decade long career in Investment Banking; while looking for colourful chic resort and lounge wear to enjoy her stay in.” The brand places an incredible focus on sustainability and “…is a Butterfly Mark certified conscious luxury travel brand,” they use recycled materials and repurpose their waste to create other goods, a tree gets planted after each purchase a customer makes, and the list goes on! The swimwear collection is absolutely gorgeous, nailing the boho vibes Mehta loves. I absolutely adore the fact that each collection has a story that ties into Mehta’s South Asian roots, it just gives her pieces that much more depth! Don’t miss out on this brand, believe me!

Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja founded Shivan & Narresh in 2008 and it “…is India’s first luxury holiday brand that was launched in Cannes at ‘Mare di Moda’ with its 100% stitch-free swim line.” The brand offers a fabulous swimwear collection that features a variety of prints and colours in different styles to help you feel comfortable. As well, they have a men’s swimwear line that is so fun and colourful. But, my personal favourite is that they have accessories that will help you elevate your beachwear, like floppy hats, sandals, bags, and more! You won’t want to sleep on this brand.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com (@andieswim)