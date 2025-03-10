The Ultimate Holi Style Guide For Your Entire Family!

Holi is a joyous celebration observed by Hindus. Taking place on March 14, 2025, this bright and colourful festival marks the arrival of spring and serves as a symbol of love, unity, good overtaking the bad, and new beginnings. According to The Times of India, “People of various ages and genders, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and origins, come together to celebrate Holi [and] break down social barriers. It cleanses old grievances and fosters love, forgiveness, and peace.” People often throw powders of different colours at each other, have fires, and attend get-togethers. Holi is a fabulous time to let loose and have fun, spend time with friends and family, and, of course, show off some festive fashion. Whether you want to don some traditional attire or add your own twist, check out our recommendations on how the whole family can celebrate Holi 2025 in style!
For The Ladies
If you’re looking for a more traditional outfit, you cannot go wrong with a saree or salwar kameez in either white or a soft colour. However, if you want a more relaxed look (without sacrificing looking fabulous, of course), you may opt for a “…cotton Anarkali kurta [or] georgette tie-dye kurti” to stay cool and dry, according to Kalki Fashion. You can also feel free to mix and match traditional items with Western wear, like wide-legged cotton pants, leggings, bike shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, jean shorts, or crop tops for a fusion of both fashion and fun.
No outfit is complete without accessories, so you can jazz up your outfit with statement earrings or a bold necklace, bangles, scarves, fancy (but sensible) footwear, and more.
For The Fellas
Holi outfits for the men are fairly straightforward – you can either stick to a white colour palette, be brave and bold with bright colours or patterns, or don softer pastel colours. In terms of what to wear, though, you can’t go wrong with a kurta pajama set (legit, anything with pajamas in the title I am immediately sold on). According to Kalki Fashion, “a kurta made of soft cotton or linen with light embroideries is an understated yet classy look for Holi.” However, if you’re seeking more formal attire, a “kurta with doti set or sherwani” will have you looking sleek and classy.
That said, if you’re looking for a less traditional look, you can always rock a cotton or linen button-down or t-shirt with shorts and pair it with comfortable runners.
For Kids
The best thing you can outfit your kids in so they can fully enjoy Holi celebrations is comfortable clothing that breathes. According to Lashkaraa, some parents might go the colour-blocking route, mixing and matching vibrant “…colours to reflect the playful spirit of Holi.” In terms of comfort, you can never go wrong with a crisp and classic “…white t-shirt” and “…cotton pants or shorts” or a kurta pajama set. In addition, you can accessorize with bandanas, “…colorful dupattas or scarves,” headbands, bangles, and bracelets. And, of course, no outfit is complete without the right pair of shoes, such as “…colourful sandals or slip-ons,” notes One Friday World.
No matter what you dress your kids in, though, the best part of their outfit will be the ear-to-ear smile on their bright and powdery faces at the end of the day!
Conclusion:
What ever you may choose to wear, the true essence of Holi lies in celebrating with loved ones, making beautiful memories, and embracing the spirit of new beginnings. So, get ready to dress up, let loose, and enjoy a Holi filled with color, laughter, and love!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @bridestodayin @kriti.kharbanda @pulkitsamrat
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...