The Ultimate Holi Style Guide For Your Entire Family!

Holi is a joyous celebration observed by Hindus. Taking place on March 14, 2025, this bright and colourful festival marks the arrival of spring and serves as a symbol of love, unity, good overtaking the bad, and new beginnings. According to The Times of India, “People of various ages and genders, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and origins, come together to celebrate Holi [and] break down social barriers. It cleanses old grievances and fosters love, forgiveness, and peace.” People often throw powders of different colours at each other, have fires, and attend get-togethers. Holi is a fabulous time to let loose and have fun, spend time with friends and family, and, of course, show off some festive fashion. Whether you want to don some traditional attire or add your own twist, check out our recommendations on how the whole family can celebrate Holi 2025 in style!

For The Ladies

If you’re looking for a more traditional outfit, you cannot go wrong with a saree or salwar kameez in either white or a soft colour. However, if you want a more relaxed look (without sacrificing looking fabulous, of course), you may opt for a “…cotton Anarkali kurta [or] georgette tie-dye kurti” to stay cool and dry, according to Kalki Fashion. You can also feel free to mix and match traditional items with Western wear, like wide-legged cotton pants, leggings, bike shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, jean shorts, or crop tops for a fusion of both fashion and fun.

No outfit is complete without accessories, so you can jazz up your outfit with statement earrings or a bold necklace, bangles, scarves, fancy (but sensible) footwear, and more.