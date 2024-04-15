Five 2024 South Asian Bridal Trends You Won’t Want To Miss

Wedding season is quickly approaching, and one of the most crucial parts of any South Asian wedding is the bridal wear. This year, there’s a lot that brides-to-be should be aware of to make their day even more special, like the introduction of muted colours, the return of shoulder pads, fusion looks, and the prioritization of comfort, which is our personal favourite trend in 2024! The flowers are starting to bloom, the leaves are starting to sprout, and the weather is warming up. All of these are surefire signs that wedding season is soon to be upon us! Many brides (or, dare I say, bridezillas) are likely deep into their wedding planning by now, building out intricate spreadsheets to help them manage costs, finding venues for the various ceremonies, doing tastings, finalizing guest lists, and much more. While South Asian weddings tend to be absolutely enchanting experiences, with bright colours, dancing, and beautiful decor, let’s be honest, one of the most important parts of these events is fashion! Check out our list of five bridal trends you won’t want to miss out on this season! Comfort Over Everything Today’s bride is all about enjoying her big day. Make no mistake, her bridal attire is going to absolutely be giving glamour and elegance, but it’s also going to be enjoyable to wear and above all else, comfortable. Utsav Fashion notes that “lightweight fabrics, adjustable fits, and convertible designs ensure that you look and feel your best throughout the day – from the ceremony to the reception and beyond.” As someone who regularly pairs sneakers with dresses and office attire, I could not be more supportive of this trend!



Shoulders And Sleeves Are Making A Comeback

Shoulder pads make me think of watching my mom put on her puffy shouldered blazers for work back in the day. I never thought I’d see the day that shoulder pads would make a comeback, but here we are. Apparently, Aza Fashion is proclaiming that “embroidered, embellished [or] printed” shoulder pads are intended to give bridal wear a modern-day flair. According to Utsav Fashion, “whether incorporated into traditional saree dresses or modern lehenga cholis, shoulder pads add structure and definition to your silhouette.”

While we’re on the topic of shoulders, we may as well cover the sleeves! It would appear that sleeves are being used to add some razzle dazzle and elevate bridal attire this season. Utsav Fashion notes that “whether it’s billowy bishop sleeves, sleek lantern sleeves, or romantic Juliet sleeves, there’s a style to suit every bride’s taste.” I’d have to agree that the sleeve can really change the look of an outfit entirely, so this is one trend that I can get behind.



Muted Colours

While I’m always down for the beautiful and bright colours that are typically synonymous with South Asian weddings, the 2024 bridal season is giving elegance in the form of muted colours. There will still be a variety of colours being donned, but they will be more understated, adding a gentle breath of freshness. In fact, CBC reports that they anticipate that brides will be “gravitating to more romantic, whimsical pastel bridalwear in ivories, blushes and champagne gold hues.”



The Details Are Key

2024 seems to be the year of statement pieces and glitz. Bodices are very hot this year according to Utsav Fashion, “whether you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or a lavish display of craftsmanship, there’s a reimagined bodice waiting” to be designed with you in mind that will have you absolutely slay in your big day. The Fashion Station also gushes that detailed embroidery work, ranging from “sophisticated thread work that traces floral patterns to elaborate [designs] that add a regal touch,” are bringing bridal wear to another level this year. But, what I love the most about the custom embroideries that are being added to bridal attire this year, is that while it’s letting the brides personality shine through, “these embellishments are not just adornments; they are a celebration of craftsmanship and tradition. They add a layer of richness and texture to bridal wear, making each piece a work of art.” And, we are here for it!



Fusion Wear

This year it’s expected that fusion looks are slated to take over bridal attire, but in the best way! CBC predicts that we’re going to see a mix of “conventional and modern styles in a mashup that mirrors the diverse tastes and preferences of the modern Indian couple.” The fusion wear trend prioritizes coziness and modern day styles of today’s bride. In fact, Aza Fashion foresees that many brides are looking to wear more “form-fitting cuts, Jackets and Cape Lehengas, mermaid-tails, peek-a-boo panels,” and more! What I appreciate the most about this fusion of styles is that we are seeing brides embracing their South Asian cultures in a way that feels more authentic to them, and I think that’s beautiful.