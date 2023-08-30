This Is Why Bollywood Is Obsessed With The Sexy Cut-Out Trend

The hottest trend sweeping the red carpet and the filmi party scene is the cut out dress. Whether it’s a sweeping gown or a short and cute fit, Bollywood is all over this super cute and quite sexy trend! From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora and others, check out how Bollywood is giving the cut-out a couture moment!

When it comes to fashion, we’re spoiled for choice with long gowns, sleek dresses, layered outfits, and timeless LBDs. However, if you’re seeking an edgy and fiery look, cutout dresses are the ones that genuinely ‘cut’ through the deal. They remain perpetually stylish, constantly reinventing themselves and preserving the outfit’s boldness. While icons like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kareena Kapoor have consistently dazzled in these ensembles on the global stage, a new generation of Bollywood actresses has embraced this trend wholeheartedly.

The likes of Kiara Advani, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon have proudly embraced the allure of cutout dresses, making them a definitive part of their style repertoire. Let’s delve into the fashion diaries of these stunning divas and draw inspiration from their ingenious twists on the cutout trend…

The Sizzle

Kiara, without a doubt, reigns as the cutout dress queen. Among her many appearances, her shimmery red custom Aadnevik dress caught our attention. This creation tastefully accentuated her toned physique in all the right places. Equally captivating was her black cutout dress from The Attico, delivering undeniable impact. Kiara’s mastery over both looks is undeniable.

The ‘Lewk’

In the realm of cutout dresses, Janhvi Kapoor is a true trailblazer, rivalling even Kiara. Janhvi effortlessly exudes allure in every outfit, and cutouts are no exception. Take a moment to appreciate her effortless ownership of a blue Versace cutout dress. The way she accessorizes minimally while radiating sophistication is truly remarkable. Giving a desi version, Janhvi even elevates the game with a sultry Manish Malhotra cutout blouse paired with a skirt and dupatta – a fiery ensemble, right?

The Sheer Magic

Sara Ali Khan’s fashion sense resonates with many due to its relatability what with wearing simple kurtas or casual jeans-tees for her casual outings. But for a red carpet event or film promotions, she really goes out of her way to transform into a fashion maven. Take a look at her, the sheer black cutout dress exudes sheer elegance and boldness. The blend of trends she’s showcasing is admirable, and her minimalist wavy hair and sleek black heels amplify the allure, no?

The Style

Kriti Sanon’s fashion prowess is undeniable. Her statuesque height and toned physique enable her to pull off any style effortlessly. Like other ‘IT’ Bollywood stars, Kriti is captivated by the cutout trend. A standout example is her all-white SURYASARKAR bodycon gown from the Femina Beauty Awards. She balances elegance with a touch of sensuality in every step. Even a short neon David Koma cutout dress paired with black boots showcases Kriti’s unparalleled confidence.

The Slay

Ananya Panday knows how to turn up the heat with her fashion choices. Consistently polished for various events, Ananya consistently impresses with her dress sense. During Dream Girl2 promotions, she set hearts ablaze in an off-shoulder blue cutout dress by Alex Perry. Her impeccable accessorizing and uptight bun hairstyle redefines elegance and sophistication.

The Ode To Vintage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a South Indian sensation making waves in Bollywood, has redefined her style quotient. Her captivating appearances are hard to miss, especially when discussing cutout fashion. Samantha elegantly showcases two cutout approaches: a custom Namrata Joshipura dress with a subtle waist cutout for a touch of elegance, and a daring red cutout top paired with pink flared pants on Koffee With Karan – proving her versatility. Which one would you pick?

The Heat

Emerging Bollywood stars Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Panday have already garnered attention for their fashion statements. As time passes, they are poised to give established divas tough competition. Khushi’s confident and sophisticated demeanour is evident as she dons a Monot black cutout dress. Meanwhile, Shanaya radiates elegance in a white Maison Valentino cutout dress paired with diamond eardrops. These young talents are certainly on their way to conquering Bollywood.

The Red Hot

Malaika Arora’s choice of outfits have always earned her a special spot in the best-dressed celebrities’ list during all major star-studded events. She recently posted on Instagram wearing a stunning bright red sleeveless gown featuring cut-outs on the front displaying her decolletage and midriff, gathered design, figure-hugging bodice highlighting her curves, a flowy layered skirt, and a floor-sweeping hem.

From established names to rising stars, the cutout dress trend has found a special place in the hearts and wardrobes of Bollywood’s finest. Their distinct interpretations of this bold style statement serve as a masterclass in showcasing confidence, sophistication, and individuality.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com