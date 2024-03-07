Glamour Galore: Celebrity Fashion Highlights at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash!

The first day featured a luxurious cocktail soirée themed An Evening in Everland, capped off with a fascinating performance by Rihanna. Day two beckoned guests to A Walk on the Wildside, where they ventured into the Ambani’s animal rescue centre for entertainment. Day three unfolded with Tusker Trails, inviting exploration of Jamnagar’s lush surroundings. Attendees convened for the customary ‘Hashtakshar’ ceremony.

Throughout the three-day celebration, guests adorned themselves in opulent traditional attire and stunning outfits that harmonized perfectly with each event’s theme.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant – The bride adorned a bespoke pink Versace gown, reminiscent of the one worn by Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala. Meanwhile, the groom opted for a timeless black suit.

Isha Ambani ate and left no crumbs! The gorgeous sister of the groom wore Falguni Shane Peacock India and Nicole + Felicia.