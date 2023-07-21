Check Out Ali Bhatt’s Fashion Flex During Her “Heart Of Stone” Global PR Blitz

The next Bollywood star to make her major Hollywood debut is Alia Bhatt who has been in the thick of things with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for her “Heart Of Stone” global PR tour. With a major stop in Tudum, Brazil (her upcoming LA stop was canceled in solidarity with the SAG/AFTRA strike), we went back to take a look at how Alia (who is also the new Gucci spokesperson — let’s not forget that!) sported major fashion flex during this super huge moment. Check out her looks here!

During her extensive promotional tour for “Heart Of Stone” Alia Bhatt exuded all sorts of fashionable personalities and we love them! Case in point: this series of pictures with her wearing a super hot barbie inspired pink suit comprised of a seriously oversized blazer, adorable bralette top and pants!

For the promotional premier in Tudum, Brazil she joined her fellow cast members, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in a stunning body hugging forest green gown with a surprising ruffle detail along the empire waist.

Check out Alia with her fellow cast mates on stage!

In Sao Paulo, Alia boasted a super cute heart themed cropped sweater which we feel is already a timeless piece!

We totally are obsessed with Alia’s style moments and know that this Hollywood adventure is just the beginning!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com