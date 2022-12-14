Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Us Holiday Vibes In Her Red Carpet Moment

At a Bulgari event in Dubai celebrating ‘Eden, The Garden of Wonders’ collection, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who is also an ambassador for the luxury jeweller) simply slayed the red carpet in a show-stopping deep pink body-con gown with an incredible layered overlay, topped up with THE statement necklace (by Bulgari of course), which just gave us solid holiday festive feels. Check it out here!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps impressing with her jaw-dropping fashion. Her latest being a stunning red carpet moment in Dubai.

Priyanka wore a fuchsia pink bold sleeveless figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline that she paired over a voluminous matching coat on top.

She styled her look with shimmering jewels from Bulgari.

We are definitely inspired for the holiday season with this pink ensemble .