Stunning Gifts For The Stylish One
As we wrap up our week-long gift-giving ideas with our annual ANOKHI Holiday Gift Guide we are ending things with a bang with some cool fashion pieces which the stylish one in your life will absolutely love! Check them out here!
House of Khalsa Kaur Red Dial Rose Gold Watch
What they are saying: “The deep red dial makes this watch a standout timepiece that is sure to garner comments from people wherever you go. The Crimson Red Kaur follows in the tradition of all our watches. It’s crafted from first-class materials including a stainless steel bezel and clasp, combined with a gorgeous mesh strap. The entire watch is plated in high-quality rose gold. On the case back you’ll find a large-set Khanda Sahib and Khalsa 1699 logo molded into the steel. The seconds hand, dial, crown and clasp also feature a Khanda Sahib. The 40mm diameter face features a scratch-resistant, hardened mineral crystal.”
What they are saying: “The perfect stocking stuffer, give the gift of jingle this holiday season! 3 dozen bangles come inside a tiny 4×3 inch box, perfectly fits inside your stocking! Includes:1 Dozen x Ivory Gold, 1 Dozen x Gold, 1 Dozen x Green.”
Sana Safinaz Blue & White Silk Tunic
What they are saying: “Slay this stunning blue and white crepe ensemble (Sku FW22STP510) with incredible style.”
Bhavya Ramesh King Lucifer Finger Jewels, R 12.900
What they are saying: “The majestic king of the dark has risen from the ashes shining like the unwavering Venus. His wings studded with broken reflective mirrors, tongue etched with a beautiful serpent and his tail bearing the holy venom. The tooth sits on your nail extending its body to the rest of your finger and making sure that movement is hassle free. It’s beautiful wings are studded with broken mirrors set with the age old Kundan setting stretches out it’s tail studded with Rubies.”
Anokhi Torquoise Rings by Loft and Daughter
What they are saying: “Made from 22ct gold vermeil (a thick 2.5 micron coating of 22ct gold electroplated onto a base of sterling silver*), 100% recycled sterling silver and Tibetan turquoise. Weight: From 12.5g – 20.55g.”
Posh Jade Clutch by Clutcheeet
What they are saying: “The Lux Resin Clutch has resin pearl beads surrounding the edges of the bag making it chic and unique. Crafted from marbleized acrylic, these exotic bags are just the right size to fit your essentials. Size- 9 X 5 inch”.
Mini with the Hyper Alipore Sling from Sabyasachi Accessories
Embroidered Jacket, Jewellery & Clutch by Sabyasachi
What they are saying: “I don’t believe in topical themes, seasonal style or the line between couture and pret. I make modern heirlooms. Things of beauty, heritage and value that cut across generation and time. Rare in its craftsmanship, layered in artisanal effort, and refined by an age-old culture and the syncretic legacy of India.” – Saybasachi. The embroidered cropped jacket and mini with the Hyper Alipore Sling from Sabyasachi Accessories is now available at160 Christopher Street, New York.”
With this assortment of stylish finds we are confident that you and your stylish ones will definitely vibe next level this season!
