You have seen it flood your socials! One of the season’s hottest trends is embracing the full monochromatic (one colour) look from head-to-toe. Whether it’s a full blazer and pant suit sporting your favourite Barbie pink, or a stunning ethereal white sari set, there is something for everyone and no thinking needed! Pick your fave colour and cut and you are all good to go! Here are our tips on how to make the monochromatic style a solid tool to elevate your fashion game!

While some may consider it boring, pulling off a rustic brown or even a vivacious purple from head to toe speaks volumes about your sense of style. All you need to do is figure out the color that suits you best and aligns with your vibe. Monochromatic outfits not only look chic and sophisticated, but they also create a visually cohesive and impactful statement. Here are various ways you can rock those tonal looks…

Monochrome Dresses

This is a statement! This stylish ensemble adds a touch of femininity while exuding confidence and power. The simplicity of a single color allows you to experiment with different textures and materials.

To complete the monochromatic look, if the dress is on the shorter side, pair it with matching colored tights and pointed heels. The tights add a seamless continuation of the color, elongating your legs and creating a sleek appearance. Pointed heels, especially in a matching color, further enhance the overall aesthetic. You’ll feel like a boss, commanding attention and admiration wherever you go. We absolutely love Nora Fatehi in this bold red Nicolas Jebran latex gown. Didn’t she put the word party on our minds?

Suit Up With Confidence

Suits are primarily monochromatic, and they rarely go wrong. Embrace the power of a well-tailored suit in a single color to make a bold statement wherever you go. When it comes to monochromatic suits, black and navy are timeless options for formal events and business settings. However, don’t shy away from exploring more unconventional colors for a touch of uniqueness.

For a chic and sophisticated look, a blush pink suit can work like magic. This soft and feminine hue is perfect for a daytime event or a semi-formal gathering. Complete the look with nude or metallic accessories to maintain the elegance of the outfit.

Alternatively, a royal blue suit is an excellent choice for those who want to stand out with a pop of color. Keep the accessories minimalistic with silver or gold accents to let the bold blue take the center stage.

Dress it up with heels for a formal touch or keep it fun and contemporary with sneakers. The versatility of monochromatic suits allows you to adapt your style to the occasion while staying true to your fashion sensibilities.

Our Bollywood divas show us exactly how it is done. Alia Bhatt in her latest interview for Femina wore a blazer, trousers and sequin bralette from Balestra’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Talk about any fashion trend and Deepika Padukone would have effortlessly aced it. When she was on the cover of the TIME, she chose an oversized beige suit for the pictures and styled it with minimal makeup and jewellery.

Fun With Co-ords: Matchy-Matchy Sets

Co-ords (coordinated sets) are everywhere these days, and for good reason. Whether it’s a top and skirt or a blouse with trousers, these matchy-matchy sets are perfect for those who struggle to pair the right top with their bottom wear. The beauty of co-ords lies in their versatility; you can mix and match different pieces to create multiple looks from just a few items. Malaika Arora here during her recent trip to Paris, is on top of the co-ord game. She looked like an ultimate vision in her all-white outfit.

When it comes to monochromatic co-ords, don’t be afraid to play with different shades of the same color. For instance, if you choose a pastel pink top, pair it with a slightly darker shade of pink trousers to create a visually interesting tonal effect. Alternatively, you can opt for the same shade throughout the outfit for a more uniform and polished appearance.

Experiment with the minute details, such as shoes, accessories, or even your hairstyle, to enhance the overall look and make it uniquely yours. A statement belt, a contrasting bag, or a bold piece of jewelry can add a touch of personality to your co-ord ensemble. Similarly, a sleek updo or loose waves can change the vibe of the outfit from casual to sophisticated. Sara Ali Khan packs a little sunshine in this Riley co-ord from the House of Eda, which features a classic miniskirt and top silhouette and renders it in edgy hand knitted crotchet.

Lounging In Style – Casual Vibes

While wearing the same color head-to-toe works well for formal occasions, you can also play around with it for a casual appearance. Embrace the comfort and style of monochromatic loungewear, think joggers, sweatpants, or even tights.

For a chic and comfortable look, opt for a monochromatic sweatpants set in a soft and cozy fabric like velour or cotton. Choose a muted or pastel color for a soothing and relaxed vibe. Top off the outfit with a matching hoodie or a cropped sweatshirt for a balanced and put-together appearance.

If you want to achieve a cute and comfortable look, then the lounging monochromatic style is the way to go. It’s all about nailing the right styling, and once you do, you’ll become a monochromatic pro, effortlessly blending comfort and fashion. Deepika looks as comfortable as it can get in this Adidas sporty lounge attire.

Traditional Elegance

Contrary to popular belief, wearing contrasting blouses with saris isn’t the only way to stand out. Saris, (if you think about it, has been doing monochrome before it was a thing!), have always been timeless look. Embrace the rich and elegant traditions with a monochromatic sari in vibrant hues like royal blue, emerald green, or deep maroon.

Opt for materials with heavy sequins or intricate embroidery to add texture and opulence to the outfit. Alternatively, you can choose a monotone sari with a subtle shimmer for a more understated yet elegant look.

Pair your monochromatic sari with a corset blouse to exude a chic and contemporary desi vibe. The corset blouse not only adds a modern touch but also enhances your silhouette, making you look effortlessly stylish.

Take inspiration from Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who effortlessly makes her monochrome saris look sexy and sophisticated. With the right accessories and a confident attitude, you can carry off this traditional yet trendy look with ease.